South West Branch Call For Change of Manager

Monday, 11th Jan 2021 12:28 The South West Branch of the Supporters Club has called for manager Paul Lambert to be replaced. In a statement the group, which was formed in 2013 and is made up of a large group of Town-supporting exiles based from Swindon down to Cornwall, says that with a “heavy heart” they are calling for a change and urging owner Marcus Evans to “act now so that a new manager has time to impose a playing style consistent with a realistic promotion bid”. The statement follows a critical press release from ITFC Supporters Club committee and independent supporters group Blue Action also calling to make a change.

Photo: Contributed



MoscowBlueMule added 12:38 - Jan 11

A very well written press release.



While I was in the PL to stay camp (up until Saturday evening!), I too, am wondering if now is the time for a change.



The fact we seem so ridged and no plan B during games is a concern. I don't understand why as a team we can't be more flexible, adjusting to whatever transpires in front of us during 90 mins.



The players need a lift and a kick up the backside; a change of Management will do that.



Find the cash somehow for Eddie Howe please Marcus! 6

Bluearmy_81 added 12:39 - Jan 11

Watch, Lambert will still be with us in league 1 next season. Anyone that has the first clue about football knows we will not go up without change. We will be the laughing stock of the league next season, basically Evans saying, yes, league 1 is good enough for ITFC and you can't do anything about Lambert, I'm not paying him off. Treating fans with utter contempt, like cuckolds... 3

1psw1ch added 12:51 - Jan 11

Evans and lambert out,,, club is shambolic the last 10 years,,, even if we got promoted we'd be back down the following season,,,, rubbish to watch,,, like watching paint dry 3

martin587 added 12:53 - Jan 11

This is an extremely well worded letter petition (whatever you want to call it).Things are turning very sour at OUR club now and the feeling that PL should be replaced are multiplying by the day.

I cannot believe that the owner cannot see this.Either he is content with the situation we are in or he is clueless about football and the club in general.I just hope it is neither of these and that somehow he can see PL has or is achieving absolutely nothing and unless he is replaced immediately we will once again remain stranded in this league for years to come.With this new wage cap it is imperative we get promoted this season otherwise I fear for the long term future of my club.For once Mr.Evans please take notice of the wonderful supporters this club has and make the correct decision imminent IE; release PL of his contract forthwith.THANK YOU that’s all I ask. 5

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:15 - Jan 11

Excellent piece that will add weight to the pressure building on Evans and Lambert. I have a sneaky suspicion Lambert might go this week, but that is probably based on blind optimism. If he doesn't it will just firm up the fact that Evans is just not interested. He knows he has an obligation to the club and is simply doing the minimum, constantly serking to appease the fans when necessary then b7ggering off again. We need a manager that can inspire the players, play them in their right position and and engage cohesive and coherent tactics. It is clear the players are doing what they are told but dont buy into it. The lijes of Skuse, Huws , Chambers who are comfortable with defeat and paydays have to go too. We need more expressions of anger like this directed at Evans. 2

MonkeyAlan added 13:16 - Jan 11

Evans you muppet. 1

Suffolkboy added 13:30 - Jan 11

Exceptionally well thought out letter, well constructed in language of moderated terminology yet coldly objective in its import .

Nobody will know if LO’N and ME actually take in what appears on this forum ,but such a missive will surely attract attention , we hope !

It’s another sad situation , and an unattractive episode focused on the Managers of ITFC .The widespread hopes and enthusiasm of very long standing supporters seem destined for jeopardy at least , and destruction at worst !

Our owner is undoubtedly very well meaning , very open in his approach to everything ITFC , including its management ,and clearly prepared to grant tolerance to those he’s charged with looking after it !

BUT when they’ looking after ‘ fails to materialise then revision is called for ; either those so entrusted cannot fulfil , don’t fulfil , or for whatever reason find themselves simply unable to live up to expectations .

Whatever , the direction of intended travel is not being found ; so either the compass is not being read or it’s faulty and someone needs to assume responsibility for a reset !

Step out ME , please .,

COYB 2

