Subbuteo Match to Celebrate Fortuna Blues' 15th Anniversary
Monday, 11th Jan 2021 15:31
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the friendship between fans of Town and Fortuna Düsseldorf, supporters of the German club are staging a Subbuteo match between the sides this Saturday.
The Fortuna Blues have been unable to make their annual pilgrimage to Portman Road this season but to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their first visit, Ulli Münsterberg, who organises their trips, is staging a Subbuteo match.
Ulli wrote on Facebook: “This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of the friendship between both sets of supporters from Fortuna Düsseldorf and Ipswich Town, but there is no travel to Portman Road at this time for obvious reasons.
“However, there will be a game of football being played between the two teams of our clubs. The venue will be at Portman Road, kick-off will be Saturday next week, 1500 hrs UK time.
“According to recent circumstances, this match will be played only at my own Subbuteo ground, according to the international solo Subbuteo league rules.”
Ulli wants fans of the two clubs to name squads of their all-time favourite players.
“Tractor Boys and Girls post your entries here as a comment and Fortuna fans vice versa. Please name a squad with 11 players, two substitutes and your favourite all-time manager. From all of your entries, I will pick the best two squads of our clubs to play this match.
“On top of that, feel free to mention one or two games of your club, which were in your own experience outstanding or somewhat special. I will pick few of the entries and send illustrated scenes from those matches.”
Entries will be accepted until Thursday with the game reported on via Ulli’s Facebook page.
Ulli added: “It's meant to be a nice option, to meet online this time to have a bit of a united party together.”
Photo: Ulli Münsterberg
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 274 bloggers
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]