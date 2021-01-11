Subbuteo Match to Celebrate Fortuna Blues' 15th Anniversary

Monday, 11th Jan 2021 15:31 To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the friendship between fans of Town and Fortuna Düsseldorf, supporters of the German club are staging a Subbuteo match between the sides this Saturday. The Fortuna Blues have been unable to make their annual pilgrimage to Portman Road this season but to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their first visit, Ulli Münsterberg, who organises their trips, is staging a Subbuteo match. Ulli wrote on Facebook: “This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of the friendship between both sets of supporters from Fortuna Düsseldorf and Ipswich Town, but there is no travel to Portman Road at this time for obvious reasons. “However, there will be a game of football being played between the two teams of our clubs. The venue will be at Portman Road, kick-off will be Saturday next week, 1500 hrs UK time. “According to recent circumstances, this match will be played only at my own Subbuteo ground, according to the international solo Subbuteo league rules.” Ulli wants fans of the two clubs to name squads of their all-time favourite players. “Tractor Boys and Girls post your entries here as a comment and Fortuna fans vice versa. Please name a squad with 11 players, two substitutes and your favourite all-time manager. From all of your entries, I will pick the best two squads of our clubs to play this match. “On top of that, feel free to mention one or two games of your club, which were in your own experience outstanding or somewhat special. I will pick few of the entries and send illustrated scenes from those matches.” Entries will be accepted until Thursday with the game reported on via Ulli’s Facebook page. Ulli added: “It's meant to be a nice option, to meet online this time to have a bit of a united party together.”

Photo: Ulli Münsterberg



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MickMillsTash added 15:56 - Jan 11

Looks like some icy conditions at the Ulli - Stad

Beattie should play in a T-shirt and shorts whilst everyone else plays in thermals

1

Ipswichbusiness added 16:03 - Jan 11

Mention of Subbuteo and that photo in particular takes me back to my childhood ... 1

Cakeman added 16:27 - Jan 11

That’s very nice, something to try and brighten the spirits.

Ipswichbusiness, I agree fully. It seemed as though life was not so serious and was much simpler then but that’s probably me showing my age! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments