Town Launch PE With Bluey

Monday, 11th Jan 2021 15:53 Town have launched PE with Bluey, which aims to keep children active while schools are closed. The first episode of the exercise-based series will be live on the Blues’ YouTube channel and Facebook page on Tuesday 12th January at 9.30am. Mascot Bluey will be working out alongside Community Trust schools development manager Mike Phillips. The club is aiming to run an episode at least once a week.

Photo: Matchday Images



tazdac added 15:57 - Jan 11

Kids will all be injured after the first lesson! ;o) 2

brendenward35 added 16:27 - Jan 11

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:27 - Jan 11

Put him in charge of the 1st team, couldn't do any worse 1

