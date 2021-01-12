Leeds and West Ham Baggott Talks Claim
Tuesday, 12th Jan 2021 09:38
Leeds and West Ham continue to be linked with Blues youngster Elkan Baggott with claims that the Indonesia U19 international could be available for between £150,000 and £300,000 in compensation during the January transfer window.
Last week it was reported that the two Premier League clubs are eyeing Baggott after the centre-half turned down the offer of a professional contract with the Blues.
Now, according to Football Insider, who behind the previous story, the Whites and Hammers have held preliminary talks regarding Baggott who they have been told will cost between £150,000 and £300,000.
However, TWTD understands Baggott has not turned down Town’s contract offer, although has asked for time to consider the deal.
The 6ft 4in tall defender is currently a second-year scholar with an agreement for a third year in the academy already in place and Town are confident he will ultimately put pen to paper on pro terms.
The Thailand-born defender made his first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth last month.
Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.
Last week, former Blues striker Darren Bent said he had been impressed with what he has seen of Baggott.
Photo: Matchday Images
