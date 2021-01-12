FA Youth Cup Set to Be Suspended

Tuesday, 12th Jan 2021 15:31

The FA Youth Cup is reportedly set to be suspended until the Covid-19 situation improves and the current national lockdown ends.

The Blues’ U18s are through to the fourth round of the competition in which they are due to host Swindon having defeated Southend, Chelmsford and Fulham in the previous three rounds.

However, according to The Athletic, the competition is to be put on hold with an announcement expected this evening.

Swindon beat Bromley 3-0 in their third round tie at the County Ground this afternoon.

The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, dramatically came from 2-0 behind at half-time to beat Fulham 3-2 in the third round at Portman Road, having defeated Chelmsford 5-0 away in round two and Southend 4-1 at home in the first.

Photo: Action Images