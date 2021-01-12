FA Confirm Youth Cup Suspension

Tuesday, 12th Jan 2021 16:11

The FA has confirmed that the Youth Cup has been suspended until the end of the national lockdown.

A statement from the FA reads: “We can confirm our decision to temporarily suspend the 2020/21 FA Youth Cup and have discussed this with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and the competing clubs.

“The health and wellbeing of players and staff are of paramount importance and we intend to resume the national competition once the UK Government’s current national COVID-19 lockdown concludes and it is deemed safer for clubs to travel.

“The FA Youth Participation & Development Committee, which is responsible for management of the competition, will continue to review the situation and we will provide further updates at the earliest opportunity.”

The Blues’ U18s are through to the fourth round of the competition in which they are due to host Swindon having defeated Southend, Chelmsford and Fulham in the previous three rounds.

Swindon beat Bromley 3-0 in their third round tie at the County Ground this afternoon.

The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, dramatically came from 2-0 behind at half-time to beat Fulham 3-2 in the third round having defeated Chelmsford 5-0 away in round two and Southend 4-1 at home in the first.





Photo: Action Images