Gibbs Already on Premier League Radar as Town Offer New Deal

Wednesday, 13th Jan 2021 16:24 TWTD understands the Blues have offered midfielder Liam Gibbs a new contract with the youngster having already been noticed by Premier League clubs. The 18-year-old made his first-team debut in 2019/20’s EFL Trophy tie at Colchester and played two more games in that competition this season before being handed his League One bow in November's 2-0 home defeat to Charlton. Gibbs has been one of the outstanding performers in the U18s' FA Youth Cup run and we understand his displays have caught the eye of a number of Premier League sides who have subsequently been watching him on a regular basis. The midfielder signed his first professional terms with the Blues on his 17th birthday in December 2019 and that deal is up at the end of the season. However, we understand Town have now offered a new long-term deal which the Bury St Edmunds-born schemer is expected to sign. Speaking about Gibbs last month, manager Paul Lambert said: “He’s a really good player, a really talented footballer. “But as I’ve said before, I say it every time, he needs a little bit of time to develop and there’s no pressure.” He added: “He’s really clever with the ball, he’s a really intelligent player. You only really need to tell him something once and he takes it in. “That’s the sign of a good player, when they take it in first time then you know you’ve got a really good player on your hands. But again, without getting carried away, he has got a chance.” Meanwhile, former Blues youngster Charlie Brown has moved to the MK Dons from Chelsea. Brown, now 21, joined Town as an U10 but left for Chelsea in 2016 for a fee understood to be around £650,000 plus top-ups as he was about to start his scholarship having already broken into the U23s. The frontman, the elder brother of current Blues youngster Zak, didn’t make a first-team appearance with Chelsea but last year spent time on loan with Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - a pre-season opponent of Town’s in 2016 - where he made three senior appearances. Town are understood not to have received anything as a result of the former Felixstowe Academy pupil’s move to the Dons.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



midastouch added 16:36 - Jan 13

I could see Marcus Evans running out of patience with the Academy if the best talent continues to get plundered by Premier League sides for paltry compensation settlements. 2

snudge27 added 16:43 - Jan 13

Is this actual Premier League interest, or the kind that agents love to talk about when trying to force a better deal for their clients? 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:55 - Jan 13

midastouch: I fear you are right. That would be the final blow as the Academy is about the last thing that most people still see as a positive aspect of the club. 1

Upthetown1970 added 16:59 - Jan 13

This is a player who I feel has a very good future in the game. This lad is raved about by everyone I know at the club. Hopefully the Club can nail him down to a long term deal. This lad is the best player in the academy in my opinion. Gutted to hear Premier League clubs are circling although I know before he signed his last deal Arsenal and Man Utd were very interested but he still signed a deal with us so hopefully he signs again. He would be a big loss. 1

casanovacrow added 17:01 - Jan 13

Much like outside football, governing bodies tend to put in rules that help those at the top under the illusion they were to help those at the bottom.

Urghh, I cringe at making a political point but it's how things are. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:10 - Jan 13

As I said before on a previous similar thread been saying for ages this is why we cannot implement this regurgitated 5 point plan Evans is on about every year past 7 years as once they reach a certain age unless you’re cat one they can be taken by cat one clubs for compensation. We’ve sold numerous kids the past few seasons to those in that category. In evans defence he cannot be blamed for these rules and players being swung by these clubs OR the fact we’re not cat one as it is an elitist club and one we will never get into unless we go into the premier league and we have no way of stopping it what I DO blame evans for is not investing in cat one when he had the chance when it first started or lying or making claims towards his 5 point plan he knows damn well we cannot implement now as it’s all too late. 2

casanovacrow added 17:21 - Jan 13

BeatiesBackPocket to a point I agree, but Cat 1 wouldn't be the savior, if you do a bit of digging you'll find a fair few of the smaller cat 1 academies having players tapped up by premier league cat 1 teams with very little consequence. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 17:23 - Jan 13

My guess is that had Charlie Brown stayed with us he would have had first team opportunities.



Instead he went to Chelsea. He must have improved his bank balance and no doubt received some very high quality coaching, but he was never going to break into the first team.



MK Dons have given him a second chance. He should be grateful.



The story is a warning to others. 3

FAcup78 added 17:28 - Jan 13

This young man is a very talented player. I've watched this player progress through our academy and I've been very excited by him. This young lad scores goals and creates lots of goals. I like him to Kevin de bruyne hes a real talent who we must keep hold of. I believe if we offer this lad the right deal he will stay with us. I also know Chelsea are monitoring him but would that be a good move after what has happened to the lad Brown. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:30 - Jan 13

Well we are easy pickings now aren't we.... no ambition, no identity.... once was a time you came through our academy that said something..... now it just means you have been kept out of the team by a bunch of journeyman loans and a pair of 'wing backs' older than your dad. 0

ArnieM added 17:43 - Jan 13

That’s another young talent going to be stolen from us then . What a soft f luckin touch of a club we have become. Such easy pickings for the PL clubs ( they all know we have talented young players ), and will be back time and time again to cherry pick our best and we’ll get bugga all for them . 0

ChestnutSe added 17:54 - Jan 13

All premier league will have extensive scouting networks and everyone will know of every young player with potential. They will don't forget have lots of young players with potential already. Its good news that we have at least 2 who are deemed good enough to be on premier league clubs radar.



Lets hope we can get them signed up on decent length deals.



PL has shown with his selections that he is happy to play youngsters in the first team. The path to the first team and then perhaps earning a move to a bigger club is available for any youngster who is good enough. However, the package available at a premier league club even if you don't make it is also an attractive lure.



We can rest assured that ME will be doing all he can to retain our top young talent. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments