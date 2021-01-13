Quartet Back in Full Training
Wednesday, 13th Jan 2021 19:51
Town have confirmed that Teddy Bishop, Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan and Freddie Sears are all back in training.
Bishop (ankle), Edwards and Sears (both hamstring) have been unavailable since November, while Nolan (calf) limped off in December’s 2-0 League One defeat to Portsmouth.
Edwards, Bishop and Nolan returned to full training this week, Sears having joined in with the squad earlier in the months.
Despite their time out, Edwards and Nolan remain the club’s joint-top scorers on five goals, while Bishop has netted four times and Sears three.
All four could be in contention for a place in the squad when the Blues travel to bottom club Burton on Saturday with Flynn Downes and James Norwood having returned as half-time subs in Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Swindon.
On Friday, assistant manager Stuart Taylor said Kane Vincent-Young (achilles) and Keanan Bennetts (groin) were due to join in with the rest of the squad on Monday, however, there is no word on whether the duo have stepped up their returns to training.
