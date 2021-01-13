Quartet Back in Full Training

Wednesday, 13th Jan 2021 19:51 Town have confirmed that Teddy Bishop, Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan and Freddie Sears are all back in training. Bishop (ankle), Edwards and Sears (both hamstring) have been unavailable since November, while Nolan (calf) limped off in December’s 2-0 League One defeat to Portsmouth. Edwards, Bishop and Nolan returned to full training this week, Sears having joined in with the squad earlier in the months. Despite their time out, Edwards and Nolan remain the club’s joint-top scorers on five goals, while Bishop has netted four times and Sears three. All four could be in contention for a place in the squad when the Blues travel to bottom club Burton on Saturday with Flynn Downes and James Norwood having returned as half-time subs in Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Swindon. On Friday, assistant manager Stuart Taylor said Kane Vincent-Young (achilles) and Keanan Bennetts (groin) were due to join in with the rest of the squad on Monday, however, there is no word on whether the duo have stepped up their returns to training.

Photo: Matchday Images



Upthetown1970 added 19:54 - Jan 13

If they take as long as KVY to then progress to playing they are still 2 months away 0

ArnieM added 19:56 - Jan 13

Lol I totally misread the thread title as ..”Quarter back in training”...thought we were going for a different approach to the next game . I wish .... 0

Woolfenthen added 19:57 - Jan 13

Makes little difference with the charlatan we have in charge, could have Liverpools squad and we'd be sh*t. 1

Suffolkboy added 20:11 - Jan 13

Renewed hope yet ?

COYB 0

Westy added 20:18 - Jan 13

How about KVY 0

MattinLondon added 20:21 - Jan 13

Lambert will always be one step ahead in terms of excuses. But unfortunately he’ll always be two steps behind in terms of tactics. Makes no difference which players are available or not. 0

tetchris added 20:30 - Jan 13

Skuse, Wilson and Hawkins to return as well. Lambo will have no excuses with a full squad. Top two finish in the league or he should walk 0

runningout added 20:44 - Jan 13

Nolan has let himself down since he’s been with us. Has more about him than one decent game in 10 0

