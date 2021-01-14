Town's Chances of Harrop Deal Increase as Preston Add Midfielder

Thursday, 14th Jan 2021 09:45

Town’s chances of landing loan target Josh Harrop appear to have increased with Preston having completed the permanent signing of Ben Whiteman from Doncaster this morning.

The Lilywhites, currently 12th in the Championship, were understood to want to add to their midfield options prior to allowing Harrop to depart.

However, that wasn't the only factor standing in the way of a deal with LancsLive reporting that the contribution to Harrop’s wages Town have so far offered lower than Preston are after due to the constraints of the League One salary cap.

Harrop is understood to be keen on the move with his opportunities having been limited at Deepdale this season.

The 25-year-old has made only four starts, one in the Championship, and four appearances from the bench, scoring once.

Speaking after Harrop had come on as a 33rd-minute sub in December's 2-2 home draw with Wycombe, manager Alex Neil said: "Josh wants to play in the number ten, wants to influence things - they only played with one sitter so the spaces were there.

"We were disappointed we didn't get him in the game more but there's an onus on Josh - he's got to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

"That's what your task is, I just think we get so hung up on tactics and how you effect things; see at the end of the day, you go and watch the best teams and the best players make the difference.”

Harrop, who we understand was the player Stuart Taylor said Town had hoped to sign before last Saturday's defeat against Swindon, joined Preston in June 2017 having come through the youth system at Manchester United, where he made one Premier League start for the Red Devils in a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace on the final day of 2016/17 and scored the opening goal.

In total, the Stockport-born schemer, who is 5ft 9in tall, has made 39 starts and 55 sub appearances for Preston, scoring 13 times.

Capped three times by England’s U20s, Harrop signed a new contract at Deepdale in August which runs to 2023.

Harrop is high on Town’s list of potential signings along with Luke Thomas, who is looking to move to play more games having had limited opportunities at Barnsley.

As previously reported, the Blues were also very keen on 18-year-old Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers, who opted to join Lincoln City on loan last week.

At 25, Harrop counts as a senior player in terms of the salary cap with the club having a limit of 22 players aged over 21.





Photo: Action Images

