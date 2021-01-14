Colchester Boss Confirms Sears Interest But Move Unlikely

Thursday, 14th Jan 2021 15:06 Colchester United boss Steve Ball has confirmed that the League Two U’s made contact with Town regarding their former striker Freddie Sears but doesn’t expect the proposed move to happen. Ball is looking for another striker following Luke Norris’s exit to Stevenage. News of the North Essex club’s interest in Sears broke earlier in the week. "There's been continual talks,” Ball told the Colchester Gazette. “Luke Norris has obviously moved on and we're just trying to make things happen. "Freddie was one we liked and obviously looked at and we had some contact with Ipswich. "At the minute, it looks like that won't be going ahead. We're in the market for a striker and possibly others. "It's good to have the support of the recruitment staff at the club and get those guys pushing names forward and hopefully bring one in soon - that's the plan.” TWTD understands that Town aren’t prepared to allow the striker to move on, while Sears is unlikely to have fancied a drop into League Two. In September after scoring twice in Town’s opening day 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers, he said: “I know what I can do in this league [League One]. If I’m honest I think I’m too good for this league, I’ve been there before, I did it with Colchester.” The 31-year-old, who joined the Blues from the U’s in January 2015, is out of contract at the end of the season, although with Town having an option for a further season. Sears was left out of the 18 on Saturday having recovered from the hamstring injury which had kept him out of action prior to the Blues' unexpected Christmas break due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Photo: Matchday Images



