BBC Radio Suffolk Not Travelling to Burton But Brenner Back

Thursday, 14th Jan 2021 16:32 BBC Radio Suffolk won’t be travelling to away games due to the current lockdown because of safety regulations put in place for their staff, however, regular commentator Brenner Woolley will be back on the air having missed the Swindon match. Woolley missed Town’s 3-2 defeat to the Robins as he had tested positive with Covid-19 and was replaced by former Anglia TV stalwart and current Sky Sports reporter Stuart Jarrold. However, he is now on the mend and will be back on the airwaves on Saturday. But BBC staff are currently not permitted to travel to different regions of the country for safety reasons meaning Woolley will be providing commentary from iFollow’s streamed coverage from BBC Suffolk in Ipswich rather than making the trip to Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium. The same will be the case for all future away games for the time being. Former Town academy player and current Felixstowe & Walton player Stuart Ainsley will be providing punditry on the game against the Brewers. Saturday’s game was the first first commentary Woolley had missed in 18 years, his first having been the 2-0 away defeat at Bradford in February 2003 with the BBC not having held commentary rights for one season during that period. Town’s iFollow service also uses BBC Radio Suffolk’s commentary and as a result of the broadcaster not travelling fans will instead have the option of listening to the home team’s commentary or stadium noise due to impossibility of synching the stand-in radio commentary with the club’s video streaming service.

Photo: Action Images



