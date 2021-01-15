U18s Host Colchester

Friday, 15th Jan 2021 13:40

Town’s top-of-the-table U18s return to action on Saturday morning when they host Colchester United at Playford Road in a behind closed doors game (KO 11am).

The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, will be playing their first competitive game since the Christmas break having hit the top of Professional Development League Two South via a 2-1 at Watford before Christmas.

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that the FA Youth Cup has been suspended during the lockdown with the Blues having reached the fourth round in which they’ll face Swindon Town at Portman Road.





Photo: TWTD