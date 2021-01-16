Blues Rebuff Plymouth Donacien Bid

Saturday, 16th Jan 2021 13:55 The Blues have rebuffed a bid of a nominal fee for Janoi Donacien from Plymouth Argyle with a number of other clubs, including the right-back’s former side Accrington Stanley, also keen on the 27-year-old. Donacien is yet to play a minute of league football for Town this season and seems certain to move on during the January window either on loan or on a permanent basis as the Blues look to make space in the 22-man senior squad permitted by the salary cap. The defender is out of contract at the end of the season but with Town having an option to keep him for a further year. The Pilgrims made an offer of a nominal fee which wasn’t enough to tempt the Blues who are keeping their options open with a number of other clubs, including Stanley, also interested in signing the St Lucia-born defender on either a permanent or loan basis. The one-time Tranmere, Wycombe and Newport loanee joined Town for a fee of £750,000 in the summer of 2018 - the deal having been confirmed the following January after a spell where he was on loan while he waited for his permanent right to remain to be confirmed - but has only featured fleetingly since his former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert took charge at Portman Road. Donacien spent time on loan back at Accrington in the second half of 2018/19.

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 14:00 - Jan 16

£750k! Always makes me laugh that! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:05 - Jan 16

Assume we are expecting a bigger offer from elsewhere otherwise this is inexplicable 0

PortmanTerrorist added 14:07 - Jan 16

Might be our best FB on current form but why play him, why keep him, why anything?! Out of mercy we should let benched players go out and play rather than force them to watch our 11 knowing they not even considered better than the dross that played last week by ITFC Management. 0

Moisha added 14:10 - Jan 16

Saxonblue74, makes me cry!! 0

tractorboybig added 14:15 - Jan 16

SELL SELL SELL and through lambert in as a freebe

0

Wallingford_Boy added 14:29 - Jan 16

Play him! Millions times better than the fister! 0

RegencyBlue added 14:31 - Jan 16

Accrington saw us coming with that deal.



£750k for a player who didn't look League 2 standard whenever I saw him. When we do spend money we waste it on dross! 0

