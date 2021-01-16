Blues Rebuff Plymouth Donacien Bid
Saturday, 16th Jan 2021 13:55
The Blues have rebuffed a bid of a nominal fee for Janoi Donacien from Plymouth Argyle with a number of other clubs, including the right-back’s former side Accrington Stanley, also keen on the 27-year-old.
Donacien is yet to play a minute of league football for Town this season and seems certain to move on during the January window either on loan or on a permanent basis as the Blues look to make space in the 22-man senior squad permitted by the salary cap.
The defender is out of contract at the end of the season but with Town having an option to keep him for a further year.
The Pilgrims made an offer of a nominal fee which wasn’t enough to tempt the Blues who are keeping their options open with a number of other clubs, including Stanley, also interested in signing the St Lucia-born defender on either a permanent or loan basis.
The one-time Tranmere, Wycombe and Newport loanee joined Town for a fee of £750,000 in the summer of 2018 - the deal having been confirmed the following January after a spell where he was on loan while he waited for his permanent right to remain to be confirmed - but has only featured fleetingly since his former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert took charge at Portman Road.
Donacien spent time on loan back at Accrington in the second half of 2018/19.
