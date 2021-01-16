Six Changes as Blues Face Bottom Club Burton
Saturday, 16th Jan 2021 14:30
Town boss Paul Lambert has made six changes for this afternoon’s game away against bottom club Burton Albion with Tomas Holy, Toto Nsiala, Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Gwion Edwards and James Norwood starting.
Holy replaces Dai Cornell in goal with the Welshman on the bench. At the back, Nsiala comes in for Luke Woolfenden, who is also among the subs.
In midfield, Downes, a half-time sub in last week’s 3-2 home loss to Swindon, returns in the three alongside Andre Dozzell and back-fomr-injury Bishop with Emyr Huws left out of the 18, while Alan Judge moves to one of the wide roles up front.
Edwards, still joint-top scorer with five goals despite having been out since November, is in the other wide position, probably on the left, with Norwood, who scored his first league goal of the season having come off the bench last week, the central striker. Aaron Drinan drops to the bench while Kayden Jackson misses out on a place in the squad as does Armando Dobra.
The Brewers, playing their first home game since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s return as manager, make two changes with midfielder Ciaran Gilligan and striker Charles Vernam coming into the side for midfielder Colin Daniel and defender Kieran Wallace, who both miss out on a place in the squad.
Burton: Garratt, Brayford (c), Edwards, Powell, Hemmings, Akins, Carter, Vernam, O'Toole, Gallacher, Gilligan. Subs: O'Hara, Bostwick, Parker, Varney, Vassilev, Hart, Clare.
Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Downes, Bishop, Judge, Edwards, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Lankester, Sears, Drinan, Hawkins.
Photo: Matchday Images
Blogs 274 bloggers
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
