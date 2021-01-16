Six Changes as Blues Face Bottom Club Burton

Saturday, 16th Jan 2021 14:30 Town boss Paul Lambert has made six changes for this afternoon’s game away against bottom club Burton Albion with Tomas Holy, Toto Nsiala, Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Gwion Edwards and James Norwood starting. Holy replaces Dai Cornell in goal with the Welshman on the bench. At the back, Nsiala comes in for Luke Woolfenden, who is also among the subs. In midfield, Downes, a half-time sub in last week’s 3-2 home loss to Swindon, returns in the three alongside Andre Dozzell and back-fomr-injury Bishop with Emyr Huws left out of the 18, while Alan Judge moves to one of the wide roles up front. Edwards, still joint-top scorer with five goals despite having been out since November, is in the other wide position, probably on the left, with Norwood, who scored his first league goal of the season having come off the bench last week, the central striker. Aaron Drinan drops to the bench while Kayden Jackson misses out on a place in the squad as does Armando Dobra. The Brewers, playing their first home game since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s return as manager, make two changes with midfielder Ciaran Gilligan and striker Charles Vernam coming into the side for midfielder Colin Daniel and defender Kieran Wallace, who both miss out on a place in the squad. Burton: Garratt, Brayford (c), Edwards, Powell, Hemmings, Akins, Carter, Vernam, O'Toole, Gallacher, Gilligan. Subs: O'Hara, Bostwick, Parker, Varney, Vassilev, Hart, Clare. Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Downes, Bishop, Judge, Edwards, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Lankester, Sears, Drinan, Hawkins.

Photo: Matchday Images



