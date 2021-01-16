Plymouth Boss: Ball in Town's Court on Donacien

Saturday, 16th Jan 2021 22:34 Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that the Blues have rebuffed an offer from the Pilgrims for right-back Janoi Donacien and says the move may not yet be dead in the water. The Home Park club made an offer of a nominal fee which wasn’t enough to tempt the Blues who are keeping their options open with a number of other clubs, including Donacien’s former club Accrington Stanley also interested in signing the St Lucia-born defender on either a permanent or loan basis. Donacien, 27, is yet to play a minute of league football for Town this season and seems certain to move on during the January window as the Blues look to make space in the 22-man senior squad permitted by the salary cap. The St Lucia-born defender is out of contract in the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further season. “I spoke to [Town general manager of football operations] Lee [O’Neill] there, who is a good bloke, and we just couldn’t get a deal done,” Lowe told Plymouth Live. “That’s why I say it has got to be right. “We will keep trying. We are looking. And we don’t just have one target, we have a few. “They have come out and said it, and I can’t deny it now can I? He was just one of many.” Quizzed on whether the deal might be revived, he added: “I don’t know, it depends. The ball is in their court, we have done our bit. “If they give us a call and say ‘You can do this now’ we will look at it, but until then we are on with the next ones.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Vancouver_Blue added 23:47 - Jan 16

What did Plymouth offer? Anything over 5p has to be worth it 0

