McGuinness: Now to Build on Burton Win

Sunday, 17th Jan 2021 11:36 Winning goalscorer Mark McGuinness says Town must now build on their 1-0 victory at Burton Albion. The on-loan Arsenal centre-half nodded home his first senior goal as the Blues continued their 100 per cent record in their four competitive trips and one friendly visit to the Pirelli Stadium. Asked how big the win was, McGuinness said: “It was massive. To get back to winning ways is great but it’s only great if we can go and win again in the next game. But I think for team morale and everything, it was a great win. “You need a run in this league and if you get a good run, it can really put you in a good place. Let’s hope we can go and build on this win. We’ve got Peterborough next which is a massive game for us.” After last week’s disappointing 3-2 home defeat to struggling Swindon, McGuinness admitted he and his team-mates were under pressure going into the game at Burton, however, he says that benefited them. “I think we had a little bit of pressure but I think that helped us because we trained really well, we knew that we would go out there and give 100 per cent,” the 20-year-old reflected. “So we were feeling confident going into it with the momentum building up to the game. That helped us actually, the bit of pressure on us.” Regarding his goal, his first in senior football, he said: “I’ve been waiting for a goal like that. I’ve said to many people I should be scoring five or six a season. It was a long time coming for me.” He says he could still hit that target total with 26 games between now and the end of the season: “Definitely, once one goes in I’ve got the confidence to go and score a few. I need to start chipping in with something. “My emotions were mixed because obviously we couldn’t really celebrate. I think if we hadn’t have got a clean sheet, I wouldn’t have been as happy. That alongside the clean sheet just made it a little bit special.” But he says in any case hadn’t got anything worked out in the event that he found the net: “I don’t score that often so I don’t practice celebrations! “I haven’t had a look at my phone yet, but I’m sure when I get on the bus I’ll have a look and I’ll have a few messages.” The game was a scruffy affair on a typical January pitch but the Irish U21 international said he revels in those conditions and was happy as long as Town secured their first clean sheet in five matches. “Any game I get a clean sheet from I enjoy,” he said. “That was always going to be the style of play that they play and we just have to match them, which we did. And to get the win was fantastic. “For any centre-half to get a clean sheet is a great moment. That’s what you’re there to do, that’s your job and we hadn’t had one since Oxford. I pride myself on clean sheets, it’s always a great feeling.” McGuinness had praise for central defensive partner Toto Nsiala, who came into the side for Luke Woolfenden. “Me and Toto worked really well today, as did the whole back four,” the Slough-born defender said. “I think it was crucial that we all worked together, as well as the midfield. “It was a whole team performance, everyone chipped in, midfielders were winning second balls, were getting onto second bits. That relieved us of a bit of pressure. “But the back four were great and Tomas Holy and Totes came in and it was great for them as well.” He says he and Nsiala are used to one another’s game from work at Playford Road: “In training there’s never a strict team because then that creates that competitive environment, not one where everyone knows that they’re going to be in the team. “There’s never a set team until maybe a day or two before. We’re always doing work together. It’s not like it’s a shock playing with him, I played with him at the start of the season as well, me and Totes work well together.” McGuinness had praise for skipper Luke Chambers for his brilliant block from Charles Vernam when the striker looked certain to score just before half-time. “It was massive,” he said. “That’s a credit to him. It was a fantastic block, I think it was just on the stroke of half-time, 44 minutes so that would have be a huge blow because we had defended up until then. That was just the way it went, we got a bit of luck there as well as great skill from the skipper.” Keeper Holy made a very sharp second-half stop when Nsiala inadvertently directed a cross towards his own goal. “I think when you’re throwing your body at everything like we did today, the whole back four, things aren’t always going to come off cleanly,” he said. “But when you have confidence in your keeper and everyone else around you, you have the support. Nothing to worry about there.” McGuinness says the dressing room mood was upbeat but not over the top following the victory over the division’s bottom side. “It’s definitely not a party,” he said. “Although we will take the win and build on this, take the confidence out of it and we’ll go again. It’s only well and good if you win the next game.” Looking ahead to next Saturday’s home match against fifth-placed Peterborough, he added: “It’s going to be another challenge, but we’ll build on this result. We’ll go back into training and we need to get on that run again. I think it’s crucial for us. If we can those three points [and make it two wins] on the bounce then it will be great for the team.”

Photo: Pagepix



