Duo in Team of the Week

Monday, 18th Jan 2021 09:28 Blues centre-halves Mark McGuinness and Toto Nsiala have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for their performances as Town won 1-0 at Burton on Saturday. McGuinness headed his first senior goal in the 73rd minute to win the game for the Blues, who kept their first clean sheet in five games. It’s the second time this season that Nsiala has been named in the division’s select XI having previously been picked following the 2-0 home win against Rochdale in September.

OwainG1992 added 09:42 - Jan 18

Deservedly so.

Nsiala whenever given a chance has done well.

Does he have a crazy moment in him? Absolutely.

Similar to Bramble but he gives us a powerful option that we sorely lack with any others. 4

spanishblue added 10:00 - Jan 18

Wow never thought I’d see that Nisala certainly powerful frightening at times,Saturday he was good had a bit of luck with that terrible bounce, chambers block was brilliant,probably the first time in a long time I saw some fight keep it up 1

Kropotkin123 added 10:03 - Jan 18

Whoscored has Chambers, McGuinness and Ward all in the team of the week.



It is somewhat embarrassing to be honest. All our defenders featuring in the team of the week across these two, for shutting out bottom of the league Burton, who are already six points adrift from safety.



We only had one shot in the first hour of the game and that wasn't even on target. So we shouldn't be surprised that no attacker featured and our defenders have. 0

Linkboy13 added 10:21 - Jan 18

Blimey who's picking this team of the week Boris Johnson. Joking aside Toto did have a very good game but we've seen this before he's good against the weaker teams but against the good sides who have better players who run at him he's likely to give a penalty away. 0

BlueySwede added 10:46 - Jan 18

To be fair, I though Nsiala was solid and had a good game. But if his divertion towards Holy would have ended up in our own goal, I bet he woudln´t be in Team of the week. I still feel very nervous when he has the ball..or the ball is in the same half as him..But anyway, decent game from Toto. 0

