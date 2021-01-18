Strong U23s Side Aiming to Return to Top of Table at Millwall

Monday, 18th Jan 2021 12:22 Plymouth Argyle target Janoi Donacien, Armando Dobra, Idris El Mizouni, Myles Kenlock and Jack Lankester are all in the Town U23s side facing Professional Development League Two South leaders Millwall away this afternoon (KO 1pm). The Blues turned down the offer of a nominal fee from the Pilgrims for Donacien late last week with a number of other clubs, including his old side Accrington Stanley, also keen on the St Lucia-born defender. Dobra drops back into the U23s having been left out of the 20-man squad which travelled to Burton for Saturday’s game having started four of the previous five matches, while El Mizouni returned from his loan spell at Cambridge United earlier this month. Myles Kenlock and Jack Lankester were both unused subs at the Pirelli Stadium. Young midfielder Liam Gibbs, who TWTD last week revealed has been offered a new extended contract, is back on the bench having been out of action due to a groin injury suffered before Christmas. Town, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are third in the table and will return to the top of they beat the Lions with second-placed Bristol City not playing today. U23s: White, Donacien, Baggott, Smith, Kenlock, Healy, Lankester, El Mizouni, Z Brown, Simpson, Dobra. Subs: Wright, Andoh, Humphreys, Gibbs, Crane.

Photo: Matchday Images



RobITFC added 12:27 - Jan 18

Who is our goalkeeper White, is he the u18's ? Wright only on the bench and no Przybeck. do we have too many goalkeepers ? 0

Przybek is currently on loan at Concord Rangers. Bert White, signed after a trial in the summer: https://www.twtd.co.uk/ipswich-town-news/38683/blues-sign-trialist-keeper-white Przybek is currently on loan at Concord Rangers. 0

