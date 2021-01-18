El Mizouni Strikes Late as U23s Win at Millwall to Return to Top

Monday, 18th Jan 2021 15:08

Town’s U23s returned to the top of Professional Development League Two South after Idris El Mizouni’s 93rd minute strike claimed a 1-0 victory over previous leaders Millwall at their Calmont Road training ground this afternoon.

The game seemed destined to end in a 0-0 draw until Tunisia international El Mizouni, who recently returned from a loan spell at Cambridge, hit home from distance with the final kick of the match.

The U23s, who also featured Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock and Armando Dobra in their starting line-up, are now two points ahead of Bristol City with the Lions down to third behind the Robins, who have a game in hand on the Blues and the South Londoners, on goal difference.

U23s: White, Donacien, Baggott, Smith, Kenlock, Healy, Lankester, El Mizouni, Z Brown, Simpson, Dobra. Subs: Wright, Andoh, Humphreys, Gibbs, Crane.





Photo: Matchday Images