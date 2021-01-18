Harrop Deal Set to Be Completed Tuesday

Monday, 18th Jan 2021 18:36 Preston attacking midfielder Josh Harrop is now expected to complete his loan move to the Blues on Tuesday. TWTD revealed this morning that Harrop was set to travel to Portman Road today to finalise his switch, however, with the salary cap have added to the usual red tape relating to a move, the deal is now expected to be confirmed once the remaining loose ends are tied up tomorrow. Harrop, who prefers to play as a number 10 but also operates wide on the left, joined Preston in June 2017 having come through the youth system at Manchester United, where he made one Premier League start for the Red Devils in a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace on the final day of 2016/17 and scored the opening goal. The 25-year-old, who was the player assistant boss Stuart Taylor said the Blues were hoping to sign prior to the Swindon match, has made 39 starts and 55 sub appearances for Preston, scoring 13 times including a number of free-kicks. However, this season Stockport-born Harrop has made only four starts, one in the Championship, and four appearances from the bench, scoring once. He was left out of the 20-man squad which lost 2-0 at Bristol City at the weekend. Capped three times by England’s U20s, 5ft 9in tall Harrop signed a new contract at Deepdale which runs to 2023 in August. At 25, Harrop counts as a senior player in terms of the salary cap with the club having a limit of 22 players aged over 21.

Photo: Action Images



henryblue added 18:42 - Jan 18

This is really nice news. 2

oldbri added 18:59 - Jan 18

So who is moving on? 0

ArnieM added 19:02 - Jan 18

Take your pick..

Judge

Huws

Dozzell

Edwards -1

grow_our_own added 19:03 - Jan 18

Good backup option, but Downes, Bish & Dozzell should be first choice. I've had it with loanees blocking our talented players' progression 1

boltzak added 19:04 - Jan 18

Looks like we’re going to have someone who can shoot from outside the box. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 19:14 - Jan 18

I've sussed it... Lambert intends us to line up 4 - 6 - 0 to really make a point -1

Billericay12 added 19:29 - Jan 18

If we need players out to get new ones in I would be happy to see huws, Kenlock, Donacien go. And Hawkins or Drinan if we could get another decent striker or two. They will never score enough goals and as strikers that is what they are paid to do. -1

BluedanW added 19:31 - Jan 18

He likes to play as a number 10. So lambert will probably put him in as centre back -1

Dissblue added 19:47 - Jan 18

What injuries has he got? -1

