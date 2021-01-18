Harrop Deal Set to Be Completed Tuesday
Monday, 18th Jan 2021 18:36
Preston attacking midfielder Josh Harrop is now expected to complete his loan move to the Blues on Tuesday.
TWTD revealed this morning that Harrop was set to travel to Portman Road today to finalise his switch, however, with the salary cap have added to the usual red tape relating to a move, the deal is now expected to be confirmed once the remaining loose ends are tied up tomorrow.
Harrop, who prefers to play as a number 10 but also operates wide on the left, joined Preston in June 2017 having come through the youth system at Manchester United, where he made one Premier League start for the Red Devils in a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace on the final day of 2016/17 and scored the opening goal.
The 25-year-old, who was the player assistant boss Stuart Taylor said the Blues were hoping to sign prior to the Swindon match, has made 39 starts and 55 sub appearances for Preston, scoring 13 times including a number of free-kicks.
However, this season Stockport-born Harrop has made only four starts, one in the Championship, and four appearances from the bench, scoring once. He was left out of the 20-man squad which lost 2-0 at Bristol City at the weekend.
Capped three times by England’s U20s, 5ft 9in tall Harrop signed a new contract at Deepdale which runs to 2023 in August.
At 25, Harrop counts as a senior player in terms of the salary cap with the club having a limit of 22 players aged over 21.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 274 bloggers
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]