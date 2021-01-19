Town Recall Keeper Przybek

Tuesday, 19th Jan 2021 14:35 Town have recalled keeper Adam Przybek from his loan spell with Concord Rangers. The 20-year-old joined the Beachboys in December and made five appearances for the National League South side. The Wales U21 international, whose only senior appearance for Town was in the Leasing.com Trophy at Peterborough last season, is contracted to the Blues until the end of the season with the club having an option for a further year. Przybek's recall is likely to indicate that Harry Wright will be left out of the 22-man senior squad - which can change regularly throughout the duration of the January window - to facilitate the addition of loanee Josh Harrop. Town are understood to be very close to the £2.5 million limit and leaving out Wright, who at 22 counts as a senior player, will give the Blues some wriggle room when it comes to making the addition. Przybek, 20 and not a senior player, would therefore be the Blues' third-choice keeper. LOAN NEWS:



We can confirm that Goalkeeper Adam Pyzybek (@PrzyAdam) has been recalled by parent club @IpswichTown.



We’d like to thank Adam for his time in a Beachboys shirt and wish him all the best in the rest of his career. #YAMC 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/hM1BUP7QcZ — Concord Rangers FC (@ConcordRangers) January 19, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Radlett_blue added 14:46 - Jan 19

Perhaps Lambert now wants to rotate three keepers rather than two? With the two additions, he will have more than a team of midfield players to chose from. 0

Nazemariner added 14:55 - Jan 19

Who's injured then? -1

RobITFC added 14:57 - Jan 19

Holy to be up front next game! -1

Marinersnose added 15:02 - Jan 19

This is what I wanted to see. A proper keeper who could easily be our number 1. Time to bring him in as the other two are in a par and both have real weaknesses. I’ve watched this lad several times and he’s very good and excellent with his feet 1

PortmanTerrorist added 15:09 - Jan 19

PL has not been rotating keepers but routinely losing faith in each as mistakes occur. I may love Holy but he does not compare with consistency we have been used to over the years from some top class keepers....but we are in League 1 !



Personally, with the players we have, we should be winning this league with me in goal so I see this as a non issue compared to our problems creating further forward. 0

PhilTWTD added 15:18 - Jan 19

I'm guessing this is because Wright counts as a senior player. Assume he is going to be taken out of the 22 for Harrop and therefore Przybek will be third choice keeper. 0

