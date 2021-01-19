Town Recall Keeper Przybek
Tuesday, 19th Jan 2021 14:35
Town have recalled keeper Adam Przybek from his loan spell with Concord Rangers.
The 20-year-old joined the Beachboys in December and made five appearances for the National League South side.
The Wales U21 international, whose only senior appearance for Town was in the Leasing.com Trophy at Peterborough last season, is contracted to the Blues until the end of the season with the club having an option for a further year.
Przybek's recall is likely to indicate that Harry Wright will be left out of the 22-man senior squad - which can change regularly throughout the duration of the January window - to facilitate the addition of loanee Josh Harrop.
Town are understood to be very close to the £2.5 million limit and leaving out Wright, who at 22 counts as a senior player, will give the Blues some wriggle room when it comes to making the addition.
Przybek, 20 and not a senior player, would therefore be the Blues' third-choice keeper.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 274 bloggers
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]