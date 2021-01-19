Town Confirm Thomas Signing
Tuesday, 19th Jan 2021 15:02
Town have confirmed the signing of Barnsley winger Luke Thomas on loan until the end of the season.
Thomas, who will wear the number 27 shirt, trained with his new team-mates this morning before putting pen to paper this afternoon.
The 21-year-old had been on the Blues’ radar for a number of weeks but with the Championship Tykes having given the OK for the former Derby and Cheltenham man, who has been in their matchday squad on a regular basis if not a starter, to depart yesterday.
Thomas has made eight starts and 14 sub appearances for the South Yorkshiremen this season and has been keen to play more regularly.
The Soudley-born wideman, who is left-footed but tends to operate on the right, was with West Brom as a schoolboy before moving on to Cheltenham with whom he made one senior sub appearance.
Thomas left for Derby County in 2016 and spent time on loan at Gloucester City and Coventry while a Rams player.
Although he made only two sub appearances for Derby, his form while on loan with the Sky Blues during 2018/19 persuaded Barnsley to pay £1.2 million for his services in the summer following that campaign.
In total, 5ft 6in tall Thomas has made 34 starts and 30 sub appearances for Barnsley, scoring twice.
Having turned 21 since New Year's Day 2020, Thomas doesn't count as a senior players with regards to the salary cap.
Town are also hoping to Preston’s Josh Harrop on loan today with the 25-year-old having been at the club yesterday to formalise his switch.
The League One salary cap has added to the red tape relating to the move, while the Blues have also been carefully scrutinising Harrop’s medical, the prospective new recruit having suffered cruciate ligament damage in October 2018.
Photos: ITFC
