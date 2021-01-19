Town Confirm Thomas Signing

Tuesday, 19th Jan 2021 15:02 Town have confirmed the signing of Barnsley winger Luke Thomas on loan until the end of the season. Thomas, who will wear the number 27 shirt, trained with his new team-mates this morning before putting pen to paper this afternoon. The 21-year-old had been on the Blues’ radar for a number of weeks but with the Championship Tykes having given the OK for the former Derby and Cheltenham man, who has been in their matchday squad on a regular basis if not a starter, to depart yesterday. Thomas has made eight starts and 14 sub appearances for the South Yorkshiremen this season and has been keen to play more regularly. The Soudley-born wideman, who is left-footed but tends to operate on the right, was with West Brom as a schoolboy before moving on to Cheltenham with whom he made one senior sub appearance. Thomas left for Derby County in 2016 and spent time on loan at Gloucester City and Coventry while a Rams player. Although he made only two sub appearances for Derby, his form while on loan with the Sky Blues during 2018/19 persuaded Barnsley to pay £1.2 million for his services in the summer following that campaign. In total, 5ft 6in tall Thomas has made 34 starts and 30 sub appearances for Barnsley, scoring twice. Having turned 21 since New Year's Day 2020, Thomas doesn't count as a senior players with regards to the salary cap. Town are also hoping to Preston’s Josh Harrop on loan today with the 25-year-old having been at the club yesterday to formalise his switch. The League One salary cap has added to the red tape relating to the move, while the Blues have also been carefully scrutinising Harrop’s medical, the prospective new recruit having suffered cruciate ligament damage in October 2018.

Photos: ITFC



Marinersnose added 15:04 - Jan 19

Welcome hopefully you’ll lead by example in the same way as MMG and give the team and supporters a big lift. 1

alfie2002 added 15:07 - Jan 19

Came on for Barnsley against Swansea on Saturday, I’d imagine he’s raring to go! -1

AlexGreen added 15:07 - Jan 19

What’s in his pocket? 1

runningout added 15:08 - Jan 19

Everything -1

Devereuxxx added 15:11 - Jan 19

Decent signing.



Even bought his own tin of VO5 matt clay, hopefully will gel with the rest of the squad quickly. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 15:11 - Jan 19

Welcome, good luck and please stay fit 1

Esseeja added 15:13 - Jan 19

I have never seen the guy try and do things with his right foot but if he is a left-footed right-winger, does that mean if he selected as a right-winger, Edwards might finally get played where he is meant to be, on the left? 1

ghostofescobar added 15:14 - Jan 19

Welcome Luke. We need a lift at ITFC, would be great if you can help give us that little glimmer of hope. COYB! 1

positivity added 15:15 - Jan 19

hoping it's a signing to allow edwards to play on the left where he looks much more dangerous



hoping it's not to allow us to sell edwards and block the progress of dobra etc!



wonder if we'll send bennetts back? -1

ArnieM added 15:20 - Jan 19

Welcome Luke 👍. Hit the ground running fella please ... -1

Reusersgreasymop added 15:22 - Jan 19

*note to self*

Take snus pot of pocket when signing for new club 1

aas1010 added 15:28 - Jan 19

Welcome now do your best and get us rolling 0

itk92 added 15:29 - Jan 19

Snus in the pocket, class haha 0

arc added 15:29 - Jan 19



Edwards, Judge, Sears, Dobra, Bennetts, El Mizouni, Lankester... Thomas. How many wide-forward types do we need? I am guessing we'll see one or two depart—perhaps Bennetts and Sears.



Also: if anyone is prepared to pay tuppence for Huws, let's shift him too, for his sake as much as ours. 0

itk92 added 15:32 - Jan 19

Also nothing changes on the majority of players despising lambert. A few names that might surprise you too! ... the physio staff / way we work needs seriously looking at too. The amount of injuries and fact players are investing they’re own money to see other specialists should be a big enough indicator for the club. Shame we have an owner who buries his head in the sand on all

Aspects. Although probably should fall on oneils head 0

grow_our_own added 15:50 - Jan 19

Hopefully an improvement on Judge, but I'd prefer to see Dobra or Lankester given chances rather than a loanee. 0

