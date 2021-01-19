Thomas Relishing Promotion Challenge
Tuesday, 19th Jan 2021 15:57
New loan signing Luke Thomas says he’ll relish the challenge of helping the Blues win promotion back to the Championship.
The 21-year-old has joined Town until the end of the season from Barnsley this afternoon and looks set to make his debut when the Blues host Peterborough United on Saturday.
"I'm over the moon to have sorted a deal, it's been going on for a couple of weeks but it's sorted now," he told iFollow Ipswich.
"I can't wait for Saturday and hopefully at some point I'll be able to play in front of the fans.
"The ultimate goal is to achieve promotion. This is a fantastic stadium and I'd love to help the club get promoted. It’s good to be part of a challenge. I will relish it.
"I trained for the first time this morning and it went really well. It was nice to meet the lads and I'm looking forward to my first matchday."
Photo: ITFC
