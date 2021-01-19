Thomas Relishing Promotion Challenge

Tuesday, 19th Jan 2021 15:57 New loan signing Luke Thomas says he’ll relish the challenge of helping the Blues win promotion back to the Championship. The 21-year-old has joined Town until the end of the season from Barnsley this afternoon and looks set to make his debut when the Blues host Peterborough United on Saturday. "I'm over the moon to have sorted a deal, it's been going on for a couple of weeks but it's sorted now," he told iFollow Ipswich. "I can't wait for Saturday and hopefully at some point I'll be able to play in front of the fans. "The ultimate goal is to achieve promotion. This is a fantastic stadium and I'd love to help the club get promoted. It’s good to be part of a challenge. I will relish it. "I trained for the first time this morning and it went really well. It was nice to meet the lads and I'm looking forward to my first matchday."

Photo: ITFC



Pencilpete added 16:02 - Jan 19

There is literally more chance of me winning Miss World than this group of donkeys who get spanked by anyone half decent, lose at home to Swindon and think a guy from Barnsley reserves is a coup getting promotion



We are WAY too inconsistant for the top 2 and while i can see us finishing 5th or 6th and getting in the play offs, to win them you need to be able to beat 2 other teams who have finished in the top 6 and weve not been able to do that at all in the (almost) 2 years we've been in this league



Sorry everyone ... just some reality :( -1

jabberjackson added 16:10 - Jan 19

Personally I think we have had our blip, and now my belief is that with a couple of new faces, and shipping a couple out, we will start to average 2 points a game from now until the end of the season

...and get promoted

Time for optimisim, but with the squad we have, irrespective of what the detractors say, it should be straightforward...even with an undertalented manager 4

johnwarksshorts added 16:13 - Jan 19

Welcome Luke. Please ignore the negative comments on this site. Hope you go straight into the team for P'boro match on Saturday. COYB! 3

blues1 added 16:21 - Jan 19

Pencilpete. What a load of tosh. I wonder if the lincoln and hull fans made comments like urs after they both lost at home to shrewsbury. Who our fans moaned we were lucky to beat. Or when hull lost to swindon? Only hull and us, in the top 7 have kept clean sheets against burton. No, things are far from perfect but just posting negative tripe constantly, is ridiculous. Cheer up, ur alive, and who knows, they might surprise us all in the next 3 months. 0

OwainG1992 added 16:25 - Jan 19

Could be a cracking signing this lad.

Can't believe the first comment is that negative.

Disappointing to see.

Sadly the miserable gits who assume we are in the 70s need to get real. 1

MonkeyAlan added 16:45 - Jan 19

What it comes to when we sign a Barnsley reserve and everyone is excited. How this club has fallen. Evans you muppet. 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:11 - Jan 19

Pencilpete, maybe the hierarchy at PR agree with you, that's why they're making signings! 0

oldbri added 17:16 - Jan 19

Welcome Luke. Best of luck and best wishes.Hope you find your scoring boots. 0

