Town Complete Harrop Signing

Wednesday, 20th Jan 2021 12:31 Town have completed the signing of Preston North End attacking midfielder Josh Harrop on loan until the end of the season. Harrop, who will wear the number 33 shirt, trained with his new team-mates this morning then completed the remaining paperwork relating to his switch. TWTD revealed on Monday morning that Harrop was set to travel to Portman Road to finalise his switch, however, the move has been delayed following a thorough medical as the Blues scrutinised any issues relating to the cruciate knee ligament damage the former Manchester United trainee suffered in October 2018, and also due to the additional red tape created by the League One salary cap. The deal has been confirmed subject to salary cap ratification by the EFL with the Blues close to the £2.5 million limit. At 25, Harrop counts as a senior player in terms of the cap, which was introduced last summer, unlike 21-year-old Luke Thomas who signed on loan from Barnsley yesterday, with the club limited to a squad of 22 players aged over 21. Harrop, who prefers to play as a number 10 but also operates wide on the left, joined Preston in June 2017 having come through the youth system at Old Trafford, where he made one Premier League start in a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace on the final day of 2016/17 and scored the opening goal. Born in Stockport, Harrop, who was the player assistant boss Stuart Taylor said the Blues were hoping to sign prior to the Swindon match, has made 39 starts and 55 sub appearances for Preston, scoring 13 times including a number of free-kicks. However, this season 5ft 9in tall Harrop has made only four starts, one in the Championship, and four appearances from the bench, scoring once. He was left out of the 20-man squad which lost 2-0 at Bristol City at the weekend. Capped three times by England’s U20s, Harrop signed a new contract at Deepdale in August which runs to 2023.

unknown100 added 12:42 - Jan 20

Happy with this signing, be good to have a dead ball specialist (mcguiness to finish top scorer with his heading ability!)



I’m guessing he’s sticking with the 4231/433 so if the 2 new lads with Edwards and Norwood then either downes, dozzell or bishop miss out?



Unless downes is off? Make or break the next 2 games so hopefully they give us a much needed boost! 1

Radlett_blue added 12:45 - Jan 20

Harrop has signed a new contract so no way would we be able to afford him permanently unless we are promoted. We already have a whole team of midfield players so unless he's substantially better than what we have, what's the point,

I will eat my words if he proves to be the missing link & fires Town to promotion. 2

Upthetown1970 added 12:51 - Jan 20

I'm a bit confused as to why we have made 2 midfield signings. Looking at the 2 new signings records I dont believe they will improve our team. I hope I'm proved wrong. I was hoping the club would use a combination on youth and experience and give our youngsters some much needed experience of their own. 0

casanovacrow added 12:53 - Jan 20

In the long term, if we fail to get promoted, these loans don't look all that smart to me. We seem very short sighted. -2

Reuserscurtains added 12:56 - Jan 20

The negativity towards this makes me laughs.

1. He is better than what we have already got

2. We need promotion this year

3. We couldn’t afford to buy him, so that’s why we are loaning

4. Our players have had long enough and are either injured or dead wood

Lastly, if Ipswich hadn’t of made these signings, it would have been “no ambition”!!!

Good addition 2

Saxonblue74 added 13:01 - Jan 20

Good. Now get them both in the starting line up for Saturday and let's see if they shake things up a little. 0

ArnieM added 13:04 - Jan 20

I feel we have the players in this squad to get us out of this division. The problem is the player combinations being chosen ....by Lambert! THIS is where the issue lays 0

johnwarksshorts added 13:05 - Jan 20

Upthetown, did you not see the video footage of Harrop? Ever seen any of our midfielders score goals like that? I would put him and Thomas straight into the starting 11 against P'Boro.

Welcome Josh 1

Marcus added 13:09 - Jan 20

Welcome. Hopefully a sign things are improving 0

