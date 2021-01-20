Harrop: My Game is to Create Things Going Forward and to Make Things Happen
Wednesday, 20th Jan 2021 14:09
New loan signing Josh Harrop says he’s at Town to create things going forward and to make things happen.
The 25-year-old, who plays primarily as a number 10 or on either flank as well as being able to operate as a second striker, joined the Blues on loan to the end of the season from Preston earlier this afternoon.
"I’d like to think I’m an honest player, I give my all," Harrop told iFollow Ipswich. ”I’m technical. I like to get on the ball and make things happen.
"That’s my game; to create things going forward and to make things happen. Whether that’s a through ball, a cross or driving through the middle.
“That’s what I want to be doing while I’m here. I want to be performing week in, week out and showing what I’m about.
"I want to score goals, I want to show what I can do on the pitch for the fans, myself and the club.
"I prefer to play through the middle. I want to bring something new to the team, kick on and do well here.
"It’s in my character that I want to win things. Hopefully, I’ll help the squad push for that. I’ve come in for myself and the club to do well."
Photo: ITFC
