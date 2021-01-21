Przybek Joins Chesterfield on Loan
Thursday, 21st Jan 2021 11:24
Keeper Adam Przybek has joined National League Chesterfield on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Vanarama National League South Concord Rangers earlier in the week having also spent time with Braintree earlier in the campaign.
Chesterfield have also signed former Lincoln keeper Grant Smith and the two are set to vie for the role between the sticks.
Wales U21 international Przybek, whose only senior appearance for Town was in the Leasing.com Trophy at Peterborough last season, is contracted to the Blues until the end of the season with the club having an option for a further year.
Przybek's exit leaves 19-year-old Bert White as the Blues' third-choice keeper as things stand with Harry Wright, 22, unlikely to be included in the 22-man senior squad.
Photo: Matchday Images
