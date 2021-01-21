Taylor: Signings Will Give Us Positivity and Impetus Going Forward
Thursday, 21st Jan 2021 14:23
Assistant manager Stuart Taylor says new loan signings Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop will add creativity to the Town side.
Thomas, 21, joined from Barnsley on Tuesday with 25-year-old Harrop moving from Preston the following day. Both will be with the Blues until the end of the season.
Taylor says winger Thomas is someone boss Paul Lambert had been looking to add since before the transfer window opened.
"The manager has been targeting him since before Christmas," he told the club site. "We’re glad to get it across the line.
"He’s an exciting young player that will cause opposition defenders problems. He’s attack-minded, he’s creative and he’s got plenty of pace.
“He’s very direct in his play so we’re looking forward to him bringing those qualities to the club and hopefully he’ll chip in with a few goals as well.
"He’s also got that tenacious side. He has a huge amount of enthusiasm, a hunger and a desire to go and win games. Hopefully he’ll be creating chances for others and scoring some goals.”
Harrop, who came through the youth system at Manchester United, prefers to play as a number 10 but can also operate in wide areas.
"Josh, again, is a very creative, very direct midfield and wide player,” Taylor added. “He can play a couple of positions. He can play as a 10, a central midfielder or as a wide player.
"He comes from a good background and with good pedigree. He’s a very good professional. He’s got loads of qualities.
"It’s given us that positivity and impetus going forward in the final third. Hopefully they’ll find their feet straight away with creating chances and scoring goals, and playing how we know they’re capable of playing.
“We know they’re going to bring qualities to us and we look forward to seeing them play.”
Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC
