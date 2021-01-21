Taylor: Signings Will Give Us Positivity and Impetus Going Forward

Thursday, 21st Jan 2021 14:23 Assistant manager Stuart Taylor says new loan signings Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop will add creativity to the Town side. Thomas, 21, joined from Barnsley on Tuesday with 25-year-old Harrop moving from Preston the following day. Both will be with the Blues until the end of the season. Taylor says winger Thomas is someone boss Paul Lambert had been looking to add since before the transfer window opened. "The manager has been targeting him since before Christmas," he told the club site. "We’re glad to get it across the line. "He’s an exciting young player that will cause opposition defenders problems. He’s attack-minded, he’s creative and he’s got plenty of pace. “He’s very direct in his play so we’re looking forward to him bringing those qualities to the club and hopefully he’ll chip in with a few goals as well. "He’s also got that tenacious side. He has a huge amount of enthusiasm, a hunger and a desire to go and win games. Hopefully he’ll be creating chances for others and scoring some goals.” Harrop, who came through the youth system at Manchester United, prefers to play as a number 10 but can also operate in wide areas. "Josh, again, is a very creative, very direct midfield and wide player,” Taylor added. “He can play a couple of positions. He can play as a 10, a central midfielder or as a wide player. "He comes from a good background and with good pedigree. He’s a very good professional. He’s got loads of qualities. "It’s given us that positivity and impetus going forward in the final third. Hopefully they’ll find their feet straight away with creating chances and scoring goals, and playing how we know they’re capable of playing. “We know they’re going to bring qualities to us and we look forward to seeing them play.”

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



dirtydingusmagee added 14:35 - Jan 21

should do, there is none at present. 0

Suffolkboy added 15:03 - Jan 21

Has T put his finger on the problems ? Has he identified qualities that were missing , OR haven’t been able to draw out or instil into our squad ?— IF the latter then ‘why not ?’ And what gives ?

Anyway let’s wish them the very best and all give them the best welcome to our smashing Club .

COYB 0

terryf added 15:05 - Jan 21

The two new recruits will hopefully add some pace and creativity, but my main concern is the defence who sometimes look all over the place, particularly against Teams that show invention themselves. Portsmouth comes to mind. We need to get Kane Vincent Young

up to speed asap. Our Achilles Heel are the centre-backs, so maybe Chambers would be better suited to one of those positions, although he's not the long term solution I'm afraid. No combination really inspires me with confidence, although hopefully Woolfenden will come good soone rather than later!



Hopefully 0

