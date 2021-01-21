Barnsley Boss: Thomas's Attitude Not Really Professional

Thursday, 21st Jan 2021 16:13 Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has hit out at new Blues loan signing Luke Thomas for showing a “not really professional” attitude prior to his departure from Oakwell. Thomas, 21, joined Town for the remainder of the campaign on Tuesday having become frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities with the Tykes this season. “Luke Thomas was unhappy,” The72 reports Ismael said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie at home to Norwich City. “This attitude was not really professional at the end, and that’s why he wanted to leave. “I think it was a situation for us to work with players who want to stay, work with us and be positive. We wish him luck in Ipswich but he is still a Barnsley player.” Ismael isn’t ruling out Thomas, who is contracted to Barnsley until the summer of 2023, having a future with the South Yorkshiremen, however. “We will see what happens,” the Frenchman added. “I will focus on the players who are here, and this is the most important thing.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 16:25 - Jan 21

Oh dear me !? A personality clash , or a real problem ?Not the patter we must all hope !

COYB 0

ThaiBlue added 16:26 - Jan 21

Get the new lads straight in thats why we got them here,the season starts saturday v posh 3-1 home win i think. 0

Marcus added 16:34 - Jan 21

Sounds like a personality clash more than a bad 🍎. Sometimes a new environment is all that's needed and there Ipswich dressing room is full of smiles, isn't it? 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:41 - Jan 21

oh dear , never mind. ITFC is happy ship,he will fit in just fine. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments