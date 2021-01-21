New Date For Wimbledon Trip

Thursday, 21st Jan 2021 18:09

Town’s visit to AFC Wimbledon has moved to Tuesday 13th April with a 6.30pm kick-off.

The match was initially set to be played on Tuesday 29th December but moved due to the positive Covid-19 tests at Town.

It was subsequently pencilled in for Tuesday 2nd February but has switched again because of the Dons’ continued involvement in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The game will be the Blues’ first visit to Wimbledon’s new Plough Lane Stadium following their return home in November.





Photo: PagePix