McCarthy Set to Be Named Cardiff Boss

Friday, 22nd Jan 2021 11:27 Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy is set to be named the new manager of Cardiff City. The Bluebirds, 15th in the Championship, jettisoned Neil Harris on Thursday following six successive defeats. McCarthy, who was sacked by Cypriot side APOEL after only two months early in January, is expected to be appointed within the next few days. The 61-year-old left his previous job as head coach of the Republic of Ireland - his second stint in the role - in April last year having departed Portman Road after five and a half years in April 2018.

Photo: Matchday Images



muhrensleftfoot added 11:30 - Jan 22

Following in the footsteps of his mate and mentor Neil Warnock, but will he be as successful? No doubt Cardiff will be resolute and difficult to beat under MM, but not very nice to watch. They probably won't crash & burn though like we have. 2

WhittonBoy added 11:31 - Jan 22

All the best Cardiff 1

TimmyH added 11:32 - Jan 22

Well Cardiff WON'T get promoted...but they'll be in the Championship for years to come. 2

SouperJim added 11:40 - Jan 22

Bonkers 1

Northstandveteran added 11:40 - Jan 22

I didn't get what I wished for. -1

MrJase_79 added 11:42 - Jan 22

"So Mick, you want the job?"

"Yes"

"What can you offer us?"

"Nil Fxxxxxg Nil! draws mate, Sxxxe football mate, and if the fans get on me back, I'll tell them to Fxxk off"



"You're hired." 2

BlueBlood90 added 11:46 - Jan 22

Is it just me that thinks he's a solid appointment for them? I'm sure he'll be given a far more competitive budget to play with than he was ever given here. He didn't have a lot of faith in Kieffer Moore here though! 3

positivity added 11:49 - Jan 22

cardiff aren't as patient as us. he'll steer them to lower mid-table and get sacked next season.



think it's safe to say he'll last longer than in cyprus! 1

itfchorry added 11:55 - Jan 22

Poor old Cardiff 0

Chondzoresk added 11:57 - Jan 22

15th nailed on. 0

OsborneOneNil added 12:01 - Jan 22

Haha! Good luck. 0

Suffolkboy added 12:02 - Jan 22

Unashamedly respectful of MM , his abilities and very solid character ,plus his uncompromising focus on standards will soon bring the best out of those at Cardiff .

Given any backing and assistance from the owner he may well take them to at least the fringes of promotion .

There is no doubt he will believe in good defensive understanding and performance being the foundation for success , but will also build a united team and squad with purpose .

Whilst at ITFC he brought in some really good loan players, purchased some excellent players to keep ,or and was ‘forced ‘ to sell on some of exceptional potential and talent who have gone on to,prove themselves at higher levels.

It is also my understanding ,from personal references, that MM was terrifically thought of at Playford Rd !

The very best of luck!

COYB 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 12:05 - Jan 22

I can only assume they were a bit milky.

They need to battle for draws and none of your fancy football.

He was good with us for 2 seasons and the football we played when Murph was in his pomp, that season we made playoffs , was OK.

Best of luck to them, however I was not sorry to see him leave Town, by the end it was a painful experience as dull to watch as that with which we are now 'entertained". 0

chrisswailes added 12:05 - Jan 22

Congrats. Legend :) 0

Len_Brennan added 12:06 - Jan 22

As bad blood points out, Cardiff have a far different budget to work off than we had with him here. Mick is not beyond getting them promoted - he has gotten Sunderland & Wolves up - and has a good eye & contacts for bringing players in. If he could get the likes of Waghorn & Garner to join us for 50p, imagine who he bring in with a few bob in his pocket.

He had to go from here when he did, for a number of reasons, but we should be honest enough to admit that he can do a good job in turning around a club on a terrible run, stabilise them, get results & bring in better players (top loans - other managers like & trust him). Good luck to him. 1

Skip73 added 12:18 - Jan 22

Good luck Mick, I know some will be hoping he fails but I wish him all the best. After all, we were in a much better place before he left. -1

