Donacien Set to Join Fleetwood

Friday, 22nd Jan 2021 12:24 Blues full-back Janoi Donacien’s move on loan to Fleetwood Town is set to be confirmed later today. The switch is expected to have been sorted prior to the noon deadline which will allow Donacien to make his Cod Army debut at Wigan tomorrow with an announcement anticipated once the paperwork has been rubberstamped. The 27-year-old was made available by Town having been unable to break into the League One XI this season and had been interesting a number of clubs. Plymouth had a £50,000 offer rebuffed last week, while Donacien’s former club Accrington Stanley, where he also spent a loan spell during 2018/19, and Wigan were also keen. The St Lucia-born full-back or centre-half’s only three games have come cup competitions and with his contract up in the summer. The former Aston Villa youngster’s Town contract is up in the summer, although the Blues have an option for a further season. Paul Hurst brought Donacien to Portman Road in the summer of 2018 for £750,000 from Stanley - initially on loan while his permanent leave to remain was confirmed - and the defender was regular during the current Grimsby manager’s time at Portman Road. However, he has rarely featured since Paul Lambert, his boss at Villa, took charge at Town. In total, Donacien has made 30 starts and two sub appearances in his two and a half years with the Blues without scoring.

Photo: Matchday Images



positivity added 12:31 - Jan 22

would rather we kept donacien and offloaded lambert, it appears the 2 aren't compatible...



looks like there's far more takers for donacien's services than lambert's though! 0

RobITFC added 12:32 - Jan 22

Good luck to him, deserved more chances here but not in favour with PL. 0

