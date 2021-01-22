Top-of-the-Table U18s Host Charlton

Friday, 22nd Jan 2021 14:06

Town’s top-of-the-table U18s host theird-placed Charlton in a behind-closed-doors game at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, will be playing their first competitive game since the Christmas break having seen last week’s home match against Colchester called off due to the snow.

Prior to the holidays, they hit the top of Professional Development League Two South via a 2-1 away against previous leaders Watford.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the FA Youth Cup has been suspended during the lockdown with the Blues having reached the fourth round in which they’ll face Swindon Town at Portman Road.





