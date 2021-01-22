Donacien Completes Fleetwood Loan Switch

Friday, 22nd Jan 2021 16:02 Full-back Janoi Donacien’s move to Fleetwood Town on loan for the rest of the season has been confirmed. The 27-year-old was made available by Town having been unable to break into the League One XI this season and had been interesting a number of clubs. Plymouth had a £50,000 offer rebuffed last week, while Donacien’s former club Accrington Stanley, where he also spent a loan spell during 2018/19, and Wigan were also keen. The St Lucia-born full-back or centre-half’s only three games have come cup competitions and with his contract up in the summer. The former Aston Villa youngster’s Town contract is up in the summer, although the Blues have an option for a further season. Paul Hurst brought Donacien to Portman Road in the summer of 2018 for £750,000 from Stanley - initially on loan while his permanent leave to remain was confirmed - and the defender was regular during the current Grimsby manager’s time at Portman Road. However, he has rarely featured since Paul Lambert, his boss at Villa, took charge at Town. 🌟 𝙒𝙀 𝙆𝙉𝙊𝙒 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙃𝘼𝙎 𝘽𝙀𝙀𝙉 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍-𝘿𝙊𝙉 𝘽𝙐𝙏 𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝘼 𝘿𝙊𝙉-𝘿𝙀𝘼𝙇! 🌟#ftfc are delighted to confirm full-back Janoi Donacien has joined the club on loan from @IpswichTown for the remainder of the season 🖊️



Welcome to Town, Janoi! 👋#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 22, 2021 In total, Donacien has made 30 starts and two sub appearances in his two and a half years with the Blues without scoring. Skipper Luke Chambers is currently playing at right-back with Kane Vincent-Young still on his way back from injury, while Luke Woolfenden, Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse, also currently sidelined with injury, all have experience of playing there. Assistant manager Stuart Taylor talked about Donacien's impending exit at this morning's press conference.

Photo: Matchday Images



Juggsy added 16:39 - Jan 22

Farcical that Chambers is our only 'fit' right back and this guy can't get a sniff of first team action. Lambert out. 3

heathen66 added 16:51 - Jan 22

Surely we should have taken the £50k even if it was an insult

Surely he can now leave for free in the summer ???

Why take a loan when we could have sold him, unless the bigger picture may be that we may have a new manager come the summer and he may not want two 36 year olds as his full backs ...who incidentally are also out of contract ??? 0

Blue_badge added 16:54 - Jan 22

I'm wishing JD well at FT as I don't feel he's been treated fairly here - guess time will tell. 0

