PNE Boss Neil: Harrop is Talented But Needs to Go and Play Games
Friday, 22nd Jan 2021 17:52
Preston North End boss Alex Neil hopes Josh Harrop will play games, score goals and pick up assists during his loan spell with Town and return to Deepdale ready for increased involvement with the Lilywhites.
Harrop joined the Blues on loan for the rest of the season earlier in the week and looks set to make his Town debut at some stage in tomorrow’s home game against Peterborough.
The 25-year-old has had limited opportunities at Preston this season having made only four starts, one in the Championship, and four appearances from the bench, scoring once.
"Josh is a confidence player, he's one of those lads that - even if he's not maybe had a good game - wants to play the next one," Neil told Lancashire Live.
"I'm really hopeful for him and for us that he goes and has a really successful loan at Ipswich, does well, scores goals and assists.
"If Josh goes down there, plays 20-odd games, scores six or seven goals and makes five assists for example, we'll be thinking 'happy days, great, he's ready, let's bring him back and see if he deserves to play’.
"There's no question that Josh is a talented lad, I just think he needs a run of minutes to make his errors, to learn, improve and be a top player somewhere.
"Josh has been here for three and a half seasons and is sitting at about 27 or 28 starts; that's not enough for a lad of his age.
"I think Josh needs to go and play and be the guy that's relied on to try and effect the game.
"And if you look at the guys we've had here that have played the majority of games - the likes of Pearo [Ben Pearson], Alan [Browne], DJ [Daniel Johnson], Callum Robinson - a lot of them went to League One to initially to learn their trade and get those 50 or 60 games.
"Unfortunately here, in the position he wants to play in, we've had guys like DJ, Alan, Brad [Potts], Scott Sinclair and those guys have been really productive for us so it's been difficult for him to get in the team.
"If you look at Scott, in terms of the role I had for Josh this year, Scott has scored eight goals this year and without those goals it would've been tough."
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 274 bloggers
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]