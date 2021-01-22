Cardiff Confirm McCarthy Appointment
Friday, 22nd Jan 2021 22:50
Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy has been confirmed as the new manager of Cardiff City.
McCarthy, who is joined at Cardiff by his Town assistant Terry Connor, has been given the job for the remainder of the season.
"I'm delighted to be here," McCarthy told Cardiff City TV. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity.
"I want to get the club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players' faces. If we do that, then we'll get smiles back on the fans.
"We've got a good squad of players and I'm looking forward to getting down to work.”
Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan added: “I’d like to personally welcome Mick and Terry to our football club and wish them the very best of luck.
“I’ve enjoyed the brief talk I’ve had with Mick and I’m confident that he’s the right man to take on the responsibility of improving our performances and fortunes.”
McCarthy succeeds Neil Harris, who was sacked on Thursday with Cardiff 15th in the Championship following six defeats on the trot.
The 61-year-old, who was sacked by Cypriot side APOEL after only two months early in January, left his previous job as head coach of the Republic of Ireland - his second stint in the role - in April last year having departed Portman Road after five and a half years in April 2018.
Photo: Action Images
