Harrop Misses Three Games After Testing Positive for Covid
Saturday, 23rd Jan 2021 14:09
New Blues loan signing Josh Harrop misses this afternoon’s game against Peterborough and is out of action for at least 10 days having tested positive for Covid-19.
Harrop joined Town for the rest of the season from Preston North End on Wednesday and was expected to be involved at some point this afternoon.
A statement on the club site reads: “The 25-year-old had reported a negative test earlier in the week when he first arrived in Suffolk, but as part of the twice-weekly testing programme, the Preston loanee returned a positive result yesterday and was immediately sent home from Playford Road.
“The rest of the Town first-team squad and staff all returned negative tests ahead of today's meeting with Peterborough United.”
Harrop will also miss the Sunderland and Crewe games which fall within the 10-day self-isolation period.
Photo: ITFC
|
