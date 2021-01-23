Harrop Misses Three Games After Testing Positive for Covid

Saturday, 23rd Jan 2021 14:09 New Blues loan signing Josh Harrop misses this afternoon’s game against Peterborough and is out of action for at least 10 days having tested positive for Covid-19. Harrop joined Town for the rest of the season from Preston North End on Wednesday and was expected to be involved at some point this afternoon. A statement on the club site reads: “The 25-year-old had reported a negative test earlier in the week when he first arrived in Suffolk, but as part of the twice-weekly testing programme, the Preston loanee returned a positive result yesterday and was immediately sent home from Playford Road. “The rest of the Town first-team squad and staff all returned negative tests ahead of today's meeting with Peterborough United.” Harrop will also miss the Sunderland and Crewe games which fall within the 10-day self-isolation period. Im having to self isolate for 10 days as the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I haven’t had symptoms as of yet! I'm following the doctor's orders for the best recovery. Hope everyone takes care and stays safe — Josh Harrop (@joshharrop23) January 23, 2021

Photo: ITFC



LWNR2013 added 14:12 - Jan 23

Oh dear. Get well soon. 1

MaySixth added 14:14 - Jan 23

This club is a joke, -6

TheCurly added 14:17 - Jan 23

You can't make this stuff up 1

Westy added 14:17 - Jan 23

I am convinced that we are jinxed. 2

timkatieadamitfc added 14:19 - Jan 23

MaySixth wtf are you smoking, this global pandemic is hardly Itfc fault 0

brianbull added 14:23 - Jan 23

Ffs 0

arc added 14:26 - Jan 23

Oh, for crying out loud... :-) 0

multiplescoregasms added 14:27 - Jan 23

Not a lot you can say really is there. 0

