Harrop Misses Three Games After Testing Positive for Covid
Saturday, 23rd Jan 2021 14:09

New Blues loan signing Josh Harrop misses this afternoon’s game against Peterborough and is out of action for at least 10 days having tested positive for Covid-19.

Harrop joined Town for the rest of the season from Preston North End on Wednesday and was expected to be involved at some point this afternoon.

A statement on the club site reads: “The 25-year-old had reported a negative test earlier in the week when he first arrived in Suffolk, but as part of the twice-weekly testing programme, the Preston loanee returned a positive result yesterday and was immediately sent home from Playford Road.

“The rest of the Town first-team squad and staff all returned negative tests ahead of today's meeting with Peterborough United.”

Harrop will also miss the Sunderland and Crewe games which fall within the 10-day self-isolation period.


LWNR2013 added 14:12 - Jan 23
Oh dear. Get well soon.
MaySixth added 14:14 - Jan 23
This club is a joke,
TheCurly added 14:17 - Jan 23
You can't make this stuff up
Westy added 14:17 - Jan 23
I am convinced that we are jinxed.
timkatieadamitfc added 14:19 - Jan 23
MaySixth wtf are you smoking, this global pandemic is hardly Itfc fault
brianbull added 14:23 - Jan 23
Ffs
arc added 14:26 - Jan 23
Oh, for crying out loud... :-)
multiplescoregasms added 14:27 - Jan 23
Not a lot you can say really is there.
