Drinan Starts, Thomas on Bench as Blues Host Peterborough

Saturday, 23rd Jan 2021 14:22 Town boss Paul Lambert makes one change for this afternoon’s home game against Peterborough with Aaron Drinan replacing James Norwood up front, while new loan signing Luke Thomas is on the bench. Norwood drops out of the 18 having felt some fatigue in his previously injured hamstring during last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Burton. Kayden Jackson is also not in the squad having missed training earlier in the week due to thigh and hip injuries. Thomas, who signed from Barnsley in the week, is among the subs, as is Jon Nolan, who had previously been out with a calf problem. Town’s other new loan signing, Josh Harrop, is self-isolating having tested positive for Covid-19. Posh make one change from the team which beat Charlton 2-1 in midweek with midfielder Reece Brown coming in for Ethan Hamilton, who is a sub. Ipswich: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Downes, Bishop, Judge, Drinan, Edwards. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Huws, Nolan, Thomas, Sears. Peterborough: Pym, Butler, Thompson, Beevers (c), Kent, Taylor, Clarke-Harris, Dembele, Brown, Szmodics, Kanu. Subs: Gyollai, Eisa, Broom, Burrows, Jones, Hamilton, Mason. Referee: Antony Coggins (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



adeblueboy added 14:25 - Jan 23

It’s sad when you know your team has no chance of winning or getting a draw at home to Peterborough. 0

brianbull added 14:27 - Jan 23

As always scoring goals this afternoon is going to be our problem 0

multiplescoregasms added 14:28 - Jan 23

Well if we get anything out of this game it will be a miracle. 0

