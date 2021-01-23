U18s Stay Top After Charlton Win

Saturday, 23rd Jan 2021 20:24

Town’s U18s maintained their position at the top of Professional Development League Two South after a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at Playford Road this morning.

Harley Curtis (pictured), Ola Bello and Alfie Cutbush scored the goals for Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell’s side.









Photo: TWTD