Blue Action Newspaper Banner Hits Out at Evans and Lambert

Saturday, 23rd Jan 2021 23:50

Town independent supporters group Blue Action has attached a newspaper style poster to the Portman Road gates expressing their frustrations with the way the club is being run.

The banner, in the style of a newspaper, ‘The Fail’, takes aim at owner Marcus Evans for his running of the club over the last 13 years and reiterating their call for the exit of manager Paul Lambert.

Blue Action accuse Evans of remaining “hopelessly out of touch” after “13 years of neglect and decline”.

The poster also makes reference to TWTD’s Phil Ham, whose ban from club manager and player press conferences has now been ongoing for almost three months.

This isn’t the first time Blue Action have draped their thoughts on the Portman Road perimeter.

In December, they hung a banner at the ground urging Evans to take action: “Tick-tock Marcus, the future of the club is at stake”, having previously hung another on the gates at Playford Road which called for Lambert’s departure: “Lambo - Cheers for the beers but it’s time at the bar”.

They had planned a demonstration at the Swindon game a fortnight ago but postponed it due to the latest lockdown.

Early on in his time at Town, Lambert invited members of Blue Action along with other groups to the training ground to talk about improving the atmosphere at home matches.

Blue Action had been formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with that in mind via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs and more recently have produced a fanzine.

Fans widely want a change of manager - 83.2 per cent in a TWTD poll - with the Blues’ form having dropped away alarmingly since winning five of their first six matches and topping the table, much as they did last season before dropping away and finishing 11th on points per game.

Today’s 1-0 loss to Peterborough was their fifth defeat at home in six games, while they are still to beat a side placed in the top 10 when they have faced them this season.

Relations between Lambert and the local media have also become strained with Ham banned from press conferences after the XI for the Lincoln City match in October was posted by a forum user on the moring of the game, while other members of the media were accused of stoking and feeding negativity after December’s 0-0 draw at Oxford.





Photos: Blue Action

RobITFC added 23:57 - Jan 23

Well done to Blue Action , keep the pressure on 9

BluedanW added 00:02 - Jan 24

Well done Blue Action. Posters need to be put up all over Suffolk. Shame about lockdown as these posters shoukd be placed at Marcus Evans group business sites too. 6

Skip73 added 00:03 - Jan 24

Keep it up! Hopefully it will work. Its the only hope I have left regarding ITFC at the moment. 7

dominiciawful added 00:17 - Jan 24

Spot on, as per usual. 2

stiff_talking added 00:19 - Jan 24

How Eddie Howe fancies a challenge -1