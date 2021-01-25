Away Days Launches Legends Boxset and Calls For Manager Change

Monday, 25th Jan 2021 16:14 The Away Days Beer Company is hoping to cheer the mood among the Blues support while calling for a change of manager at Portman Road via the launch of the ITFC Legends beer boxset. The box features all six of Away Days' Town-themed beers, Hoppy Robson, Boncho, The Beat, Butcher’s Bandage, Brazil’s Best and Pablo’s Pale. “With some us coming to the end of Dry January and some of us just plain fed up of watching the decline of our beloved ITFC, we decided to launch the boxset on our website with the added incentive of the discount code, ‘LambertOut’,” owner and lifelong Town fan Josh Bartlett said. “The beers come in 500ml bottle format and a range of styles, from pales and darks to bitters and golden ales, and should help make watching Town that little bit easier under the current management.” Reflecting on Town’s position and the situation regarding manager Paul Lambert, Josh added: “I was quite open to the appointment of Lambert, I felt he could have been the man to help rebuild the club, with him at a stage where he was trying to rebuild his own career. “But having watched on for long enough with no real progression and no inclination from him to try something different to change the results, I felt it was time I voiced where I stood, and that’s in the ‘Lambert Out’ camp. “I’ve had a lot of requests for a Lambert Out-themed beer, but with Covid that hasn’t been possible, however, I hope these beers and discount code can help all the Town fans hurting right now.” To order your ITFC Legends boxset, just head to the shop at www.awaydaysbeer.com and then at the checkout, apply the code ‘LambertOut’.

Photo: Contributed



Esseeja added 16:16 - Jan 25

I honestly cannot believe the owners still support the guy when it's clear as daylight what the fans want, it seems as if the club does not care anymore about the fans, but why are you openly fine with wanting to lose MORE money by NOT succeeding? 0

portman_blue added 16:36 - Jan 25

and Lamps is available!!! 0

