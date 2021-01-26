Earlier Kick-Off For Northampton Match

Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 11:00

The Blues’ home game against Northampton Town Tuesday 16th February has moved to a 7pm kick-off.

The match against the Cobblers, their first league visit to Portman Road since a 6-1 defeat in November 1966, was previously set to start at 7.45pm.

The fixture was originally set to be played on Boxing Day but was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak at Town.





Photo: Matchday Images