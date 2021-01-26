Lankester, Dobra, El Mizouni, McGavin and Gibbs in U23s Facing Colchester

Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 12:20 Jack Lankester, Armando Dobra, Idris El Mizouni, Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs are in a strong Blues U23s side looking to maintain their lead at the top of Professional Development League Two South when they face Colchester United in a behind closed doors game at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). Lankester was left out of the first-team 18 which lost 1-0 to Peterborough at the weekend, while Dobra has been left out of the last two senior squads. The Albanian U21 international may be out to impress any watching scouts ahead of a potential loan move with no switch understood to be currently on the cards, although we understand League Two Bolton Wanderers showed interest earlier in the window. McGavin is back in action having missed the previous two U23s matches, the 1-0 league win at Millwall and a friendly victory over Crystal Palace at home by the same scoreline, while Gibbs starts having been a sub in the Lions fixture after returning from a groin problem. The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher is currently top of the division by two points from Bristol City, who are in action away against Swansea this evening, having played a game more, while the U’s are sixth. Town: White, Crowe, McGavin, Andoh, Smith, Lankester, El Mizouni, Gibbs, Crane, Simpson, Dobra. Subs: Ridd, Healy, K Brown, Z Brown, Oppong.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Woolfenthen added 12:31 - Jan 26

McGavin playing centre half? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments