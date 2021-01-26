Brentford Eyeing El Mizouni

Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 12:40 TWTD understands Championship high-flyers Brentford are eyeing Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni. The 20-year-old recently returned to Portman Road following a second loan spell at Cambridge United in which opportunities were limited. Similarly, the Paris-born schemer is yet to be involved with Town’s first-team since coming back, although he scored a last-minute winner for the U23s as they defeated Millwall 1-0 a week ago. We understand the Bees have been keeping a close watch on El Mizouni, who joined the Blues as a full-time academy scholar in the summer of 2016, for some months. Brentford are known for taking an analytical approach in the transfer market using data and statistics, looking for players with the potential to fit their model that they can bring in to develop and then ultimately sell on for bigger fees. Capped once at full level by Tunisia, El Mizouni is contracted to the Blues until the summer with the club having an option for a further season. El Mizouni has made six first-team starts - two in the league - and seven sub appearances for the Blues in addition to 12 starts and 10 games from the bench in his two spells with Cambridge.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MaySixth added 12:43 - Jan 26

The proven best club in the EFL for recruitment is targeting a young full international at Portman Road who can't even get in the squad.



Someone is seeing something that Lambert doesn't. 18

Carberry added 12:47 - Jan 26

Brentford is a club which we should be replicating the management of both on and off the field. They have a plan which they are executing - rather than ours which is chaos and anarchy. 11

Pendejo added 12:51 - Jan 26

Sell to Brentford £1m, a year later they sell to Villa for £10m



That's how it goes isn't it? 12

Devereuxxx added 12:55 - Jan 26

If the club in the EFL with the best player acquisition are sniffing around him, that should make people in the club sit up and think about his current situation, how he's being utilised and his position in the squad.



So what we'll do is sell him for peanuts and he'll get transferred to the PL for tens of millions in a few years. Rinse. And. Repeat. 6

Sixto6 added 12:57 - Jan 26

Yeah but has anyone at Brentford played for some big clubs like our Paul ? 6

MonkeyAlan added 13:08 - Jan 26

Evans will sell then and put it all in his back pocket. Evans you muppet. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 13:10 - Jan 26

Rather than play him we go out and spend money on loan midfielders who can’t get into their Championship clubs. 6

casanovacrow added 13:17 - Jan 26

Maybe if the likes of El Mizouni got a run of games the fans would be less expectant of instant success, the pressure would be off and players would play without their usual fear. We'd even look like we have a sustainable model. 4

unknown100 added 13:19 - Jan 26

I don’t really rate him and at 20 if he was good enough, he’d be playing surely 🤷‍♂️ If he went to Brentford and became a success, it wouldn’t necessarily mean he would of done it here, they seem to know how to develop youngsters at Brentford -3

midastouch added 13:20 - Jan 26

Brentford are seriously shrewd in the transfer market. They will have done proper analysis. Don't buy from them (as they know when to get rid) and don't sell to them (as they know how to sniff out a bargain). I've been saying for ages I think El Mizouni should be in the first team picture as he's got some serious talent. Alan Judge has used up his 9 cat lives here. El Mizouni would have done far more with the amount of chances Judge has had. 7

istanblue added 13:30 - Jan 26

Always rated this guy when I've seen him play. Quick, creative, good with the ball at his feet and stronger than he looks too. As far I'm aware he's a no.10 yet PR Paul persists with serial underperformer Judge and now a loanee from Preston. No doubt Evans is licking his lips to make some quick cash, where he'll then be sold to a PL for ten times as much. #EvansOut #PRPaulOut 1

Portman_Pie added 13:37 - Jan 26

Might as well let him go. Paul’s brought in the Barnsley and Preston reserves to join the Arsenal youth reserve to stifle our own home grown products.



Changed tonight please Paul, or I’m going to egg your car tomorrow if you wheel out 4-5-1 and Boyfriend Judge YET again.... 2

Facefacts added 13:40 - Jan 26

The problem is two fold. One, we don't have a manager who trusts (aka will put the time in to develop) the likes of El Miz. Mick McCarthy was the same. Two, we are too low a level now at League One for it to be worth having an academy and the quality of young player recruitment that we have. The 5 year plan where Marcus Evans said we must have a given number of academy/u23 in the first team should have been part of the manager recruitment policy before Paul Lambert was appointed. Once appointing a dinosaur manager there will never be the fruition from the academy that Marcus Evans has seriously invested in. So we have to sell El Miz and indeed he should and will want to join Brentford, if he looks at how he wants his career to flourish. 2

grow_our_own added 13:54 - Jan 26

That Alan Judge is in the first team squad for tonight's match, but Idris El Mizouni is not is everything that is wrong with this club. Grow our own! Lambert OUT! 1

Marinersnose added 13:54 - Jan 26

He looks a decent player to me albeit still a little naive as you would expect. In u23 games he’s usually very prominent so I can fully understand why Brentford see him as a potential signing. Along with others he’s not been given the chance. We have an international keeper who can’t get a game even though we haven’t go a proper reliable keeper. The club is in turmoil. 0

Cakeman added 13:55 - Jan 26

Carberry I fully agree. Have huge respect for Brentford and how they are run. They well and truly engage with their supporters. I remember not long back when we had a decent team going to Griffin Park and we led 3-0 at half-time. Their Chairman came onto the pitch and encouraged their supporters. He also gave them an update on their new ground development. What would our owner have done? The same thing? I don’t think so! 0

Upthetown1970 added 13:59 - Jan 26

That's the 3rd young player linked with other clubs. Gibbs and Baggott being looked at by premier league clubs. I fear our best young talent will all leave and to be honest can you blame them just look at the state of our once great club. 0

dominiciawful added 14:04 - Jan 26

State of us. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments