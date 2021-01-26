Dobra Nets Twice for U23s But Colchester Grab Late Leveller
Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 14:49
Armando Dobra scored twice for Town's U23s but Colchester United netted an injury time leveller to grab a 2-2 draw with the table-topping Blues at Playford Road this afternoon.
The visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute but Albanian U21 international Dobra equalised eight minutes later.
The 19-year-old, who might well have been looking to impress any watching scouts ahead of a possible loan move with Bolton having shown interest earlier in the month, made it 2-0 on the hour.
Town looked set to claim all three points until the dying moments when the visitors levelled.
Also in action in a strong U23s side were Idris El Mizouni, Brett McGavin, Jack Lankester and Liam Gibbs.
The U23s, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are now three points ahead at the top of Professional Development League Two South but with second-placed Bristol City in action in away against Swansea in one of two games they have in hand on the Blues this evening.
Town: White, Crowe, McGavin, Andoh, Smith, Lankester, El Mizouni, Gibbs, Crane, Simpson, Dobra. Subs: Ridd, Healy, K Brown, Z Brown, Oppong.
Photo: Matchday Images
