Full Debut For Thomas as Town Make Four Changes

Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 19:03 Town boss Paul Lambert has made four changes to his team for this evening’s live home Sky game with Sunderland with Luke Thomas making his full debut and Jon Nolan, Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson all returning to the XI. From those who started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Peterborough, Toto Nsiala misses out due to a hamstring injury, while Alan Judge, Aaron Drinan and Teddy Bishop drop to the bench. Woolfenden will partner Mark McGuinness at the heart of the defence with Nolan taking over from Bishop in the advanced midfield role with Thomas, impressive as a sub against Posh, on the right of the front three and Jackson down the middle. Among the subs for the first time in a league game is 18-year-old centre-half Elkan Baggott. Sunderland include former Blues skipper Grant Leadbitter in their starting XI and make one change from the team which beat Shrewsbury 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with Carl Winchester coming into the team for Jack Diamond as they move to a 4-3-3 system. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Downes, Nolan, Thomas, Edwards, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Baggott, Kenlock, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Drinan. Sunderland: Burge, Willis, Wright, Power (c), Wyke, O'Brien, Scowen, Leadbitter, McFadzean, Winchester, McGeady. Subs: Matthews, Maguire, Gooch, O'Nien, Sanderson, Embleton, Diamond. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



cornishblu added 19:07 - Jan 26

The shirts yours to loose

Only another 4 changes .....wow

Support the team but not the man

COYB 2

pup12 added 19:09 - Jan 26

Oh well live on Sky ...I predict a 2.0 defeat .I only hope that brings an end to Lamberts management.If by luck we win that will only drag out this sorry season.Coyb 2

Suffolkboy added 19:11 - Jan 26

Go to it lads ; what’s gone before is just that , you can make anything and everything happen with belief and application !

WE ALL EXPECT !

COYB 5

Dockerblue added 19:12 - Jan 26

One up front, Lambert we,re at home you bellend! 7

Gforce added 19:17 - Jan 26

The worst Sunderland team for 63 years versus the worst Ipswich team for 63 years, should be interesting!!

6

jas0999 added 19:19 - Jan 26

We will win tonight. We need to. 0

Daz added 19:19 - Jan 26

Prove the fans wrong, get a Win and make it the first of many this year, Coyb 1

spanishblue added 19:21 - Jan 26

GForce, why would Sky choose these 2 sides both are incapable of the beautiful game, pass and move pass and move, but that’s a joke nowadays but here’s hoping 0

Tractorboy58 added 19:21 - Jan 26

Team line up OK ..but would still prefer to see that more as a 4 4 2..Win or bust !

0

Razor added 19:22 - Jan 26

At least I can relax a little with Toto not in the picture-----where is Norwood----oh forgot the poor dear has a tired hamstring---through doing what!? 0

heathen66 added 19:22 - Jan 26

Still isolated one up front striker and two isolated CBs

Glad Thomas gets a start but we need Nolan and Downes to get forward much much more.

Where is Norwood, obviously more serious than a fatigued muscle.

Lets hope we start on the front foot and at least try to take it to the opposition. 1

brianbull added 19:25 - Jan 26

We better hope the eleven players who start can score cause there’s no goals on the bench.

Dear oh dear as our enlightened boss would say 0

johnwarksshorts added 19:29 - Jan 26

A plus for me is Thomas playing, hopefully his pace he can get balls into Jackson. COYB. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 19:33 - Jan 26

1 upfront at home again - so stubborn( this is why fans don’t like him)

We should be all out attack at home not trying to nick something and eventually having a shot after 75 mins, it’s pathetic, it’s disgraceful and it’s not the Ipswich way.

Either play a decent formation and players where they should be played or fcuk off Lambert.

Dropping woolfenden for giving an honest assessment just shows what type of man he is 1

grow_our_own added 19:35 - Jan 26

Bish has looked fit. He's that much better than Nolan, that he's worth taking the risk on. He's only been playing 70 minutes since he returned. 0

Daz added 19:58 - Jan 26

Red card, oh dear 0

Dockerblue added 19:58 - Jan 26

None up front then! 0

Kirbmeister added 19:58 - Jan 26

Jackson’s an idiot. Terrible footballer. Deserves everything he gets. 1

Blueballs83 added 20:01 - Jan 26

Lambert can take that useless excuse of a footballer with him! Pathetic! 0

moggasnotebook added 20:02 - Jan 26

You miserable load of b*ggers..... the above posts are hardly ‘support’ 0

Skip73 added 20:03 - Jan 26

I thought Jackson's challenge was really really good, I couldn't have asked more of him. 1

Skip73 added 20:03 - Jan 26

WaltonBlueNaze added 20:04 - Jan 26

Shocking challenge from Jackson - has totally let the team down! What a waste of money he has been poor excuse of a footballer! 1

Gforce added 20:06 - Jan 26

Hurry up and even it up ref or we're fu**ed 0

Blueballs83 added 20:07 - Jan 26

Our only hope is a waterlogged pitch... 0

