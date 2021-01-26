Jackson Apologises For Dismissal

Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 23:36 Striker Kayden Jackson has apologised for his 10th-minute red card in Town’s 1-0 home loss to Sunderland. In a tweet, the 26-year-old, who caught Black Cats defender Bailey Wright with a high boot, said: "I take full accountability for what happened tonight, I've cost the boys the three points in what was a massive game and for that I apologise. "There was no malice intended on my behalf but I'm aware it's nowhere near good enough and I'll do my utmost to put it right asap.” Jackson will now now be suspended for three games, Saturday’s trip to Crewe, the home game with Blackpool and the visit to Peterborough. I take full accountability for what happened tonight, I’ve cost the boys the 3 points in what was a massive game and for that I apologise, there was no malice intended on my behalf but I’m aware it’s nowhere near good enough and I’ll do my utmost to put it right asap — Kayden (@KaydenJackson14) January 26, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



wkj added 23:42 - Jan 26

He's lucky the lad he went in on didn't break a leg. You are a professional footballer Kayden, never do this again no matter who you play for. 3

BlueGoonie added 23:49 - Jan 26

You could see his eyes were on the ball and there was no malice intended, but it was a poorly timed challenge and an obvious red card. Not only was it reckless to the opposing player's welfare it was reckless to put his teammates at such a disadvantage after only 9 minutes, which he is indeed responsible for. 0

chrismakin added 23:50 - Jan 26

And don't worry Jackson, even with you on the pitch we wouldn't have got 3 points, 0

Bluecasp added 00:01 - Jan 27

So in the last 12 months Jackson has one more goal than red cards. 0

