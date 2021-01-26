Jackson Apologises For Dismissal
Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 23:36
Striker Kayden Jackson has apologised for his 10th-minute red card in Town’s 1-0 home loss to Sunderland.
In a tweet, the 26-year-old, who caught Black Cats defender Bailey Wright with a high boot, said: "I take full accountability for what happened tonight, I've cost the boys the three points in what was a massive game and for that I apologise.
"There was no malice intended on my behalf but I'm aware it's nowhere near good enough and I'll do my utmost to put it right asap.”
Jackson will now now be suspended for three games, Saturday’s trip to Crewe, the home game with Blackpool and the visit to Peterborough.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 275 bloggers
Musings of 2021 by MJS83
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]