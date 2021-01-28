Baggott Set to Sign Town Contract
Thursday, 28th Jan 2021 13:27
TWTD understands young central defender Elkan Baggott is set to sign the first professional contract recently offered to him by the Blues.
It had been claimed that the 18-year-old had turned down the deal with a number of Premier League clubs subsequently showing interest.
However, TWTD revealed that Baggott had instead asked for time to consider the offer with the Blues confident that he would sign.
West Ham and Leeds were said to be among those eyeing the situation, while we understand Everton were also keen on the Indonesian U19 international.
Baggott is a second-year scholar but with an agreement already in place for a third year with the academy.
The Thailand-born defender made his first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth last month. He was on the bench for in the league for the first time for Tuesday's game against Sunderland.
Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.
