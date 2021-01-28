Baggott Set to Sign Town Contract

Thursday, 28th Jan 2021 13:27 TWTD understands young central defender Elkan Baggott is set to sign the first professional contract recently offered to him by the Blues. It had been claimed that the 18-year-old had turned down the deal with a number of Premier League clubs subsequently showing interest. However, TWTD revealed that Baggott had instead asked for time to consider the offer with the Blues confident that he would sign. West Ham and Leeds were said to be among those eyeing the situation, while we understand Everton were also keen on the Indonesian U19 international. Baggott is a second-year scholar but with an agreement already in place for a third year with the academy. The Thailand-born defender made his first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth last month. He was on the bench for in the league for the first time for Tuesday's game against Sunderland. Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season.

Photo: Matchday Images



CraigEdwards added 13:34 - Jan 28

Great some good news to come out the club. This lad is top draw 2

stocktractor added 13:34 - Jan 28

what on earth is he doing signing for us then -6

Kingfisher49 added 13:35 - Jan 28

To get this young player on a long contract is most important. From reports of his performances so far and top clubs after his signature makes you think he could be a very bright star of the future and Ipswich Town must not fail to get this finalised as soon as possible. 2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:35 - Jan 28

I hope this actually happens but I ain't counting me chickens yet. 0

Upthetown1970 added 13:39 - Jan 28

Well done to the club for keeping hold of Baggott. I do wonder now though whether there was interest from premier league clubs or just his agent trying to blag a better deal.



If there was genuine interest you must question why he has chosen Ipswich over any of the clubs mentioned?. Would be interesting to know what persuaded him to stay with us. 0

Suffolkboy added 13:49 - Jan 28

Looks s if we’ve been nurturing yet another promising talent; so v.g. we appear convinced to take him further ,and that he feels the same way about staying !

COYB 0

