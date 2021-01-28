Town Confirm Baggott Signs Deal

Thursday, 28th Jan 2021 13:47 Town have confirmed that central defender Elkan Baggott has put pen to paper on his first professional contract, as TWTD revealed earlier this afternoon, a deal which runs to the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. It had been claimed that the 18-year-old had turned down the offer of the contract with a number of Premier League clubs subsequently showing interest. However, Baggott had instead asked for time to consider the deal with the Blues always confident that the second-year scholar would sign. West Ham and Leeds were said to be among those eyeing the situation, while we understand Everton were also keen on the Indonesian U19 international. The Thailand-born defender made his first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Gillingham earlier this season and travelled with the senior squad for the League One fixture at Plymouth last month. He was on the bench for in the league for the first time for Tuesday's game against Sunderland. Baggott has been one of the top performers for the Blues' U18s who have reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup this season. As previously reported, the Blues have also offered new terms to young midfielder Liam Gibbs with Premier League clubs also eyeing the Bury St Edmunds-born schemer.

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



mike added 13:49 - Jan 28

This boy has a big future with us! 2

alfromcol added 13:50 - Jan 28

Well done young man. Hopefully you will have bright future at Portman Road along with the rest of us. 2

pennblue added 13:52 - Jan 28

Good lad, now get him in the 1st team. If he is good enough, he is old enough. 4

IpswichToon added 13:55 - Jan 28

Best news we've had for a while! 0

SheptonMalletBlue added 13:56 - Jan 28

Must be mad signing for this club at the moment!!!! 2

Rozeeboy74 added 13:58 - Jan 28

Perhaps these young lads can see a future here as we trim the senior budget 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:07 - Jan 28

Actual good news 2

Linkboy13 added 14:15 - Jan 28

Easily our best young prospect. He's got the physical aspects which most of our youngsters haven't got. 0

pegasus added 14:16 - Jan 28

Good, positive news!

DifferentGravy added 14:17 - Jan 28

Havent see him play so dont know anything about him at all?????



Good luck to the lad though, lets hope the youngsters keep coming through, improving and hopefully taking Town where they belong......in the top flight (hopefully with the guidance of a decent manager) 0

herfie added 14:30 - Jan 28

A welcome ray of light and future hope cutting through the prevailing gloom. Need to ensure that he’s managed properly to ensure full potential is achieved. Well done ITFC! 0

tractorboybig added 14:32 - Jan 28

he is looking forward to div 2 football then ( or worse) 0

ArnieM added 14:42 - Jan 28

Excellent news . I hope! But the cynic in me can’t help but feel that it just means we can command a better fee for him if Pl clubs come calling .



The biggest statement this club could make us to play him in the first team if he’s that good . 0

ChrisFelix added 14:50 - Jan 28

Good news, lets hope Captain Calamity isn't going to hinder his progress 0

OldClactonBlue added 15:02 - Jan 28

Great news. But it will count for nothing if the first team isn't playing at a level that these lads aspire to. 0

