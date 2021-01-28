Three More Games Move to 7pm
Thursday, 28th Jan 2021 16:11
Three more of Town’s games - the trips to Hull City and Accrington Stanley and the home match with leaders Lincoln City - have moved to 7pm kick-offs.
The Blues visit the Tigers, who are second, on Tuesday 23rd September and Stanley, currently eighth, on Tuesday 2nd March, while the Imps are in Suffolk on Tuesday 9th March.
All three fixtures were previously set to start at 7.45pm.
Photo: Matchday Images
