Baggott Delighted to Sign and Targeting League Debut

Thursday, 28th Jan 2021 17:16 Young central defender Elkan Baggott says he’s delighted to have signed his first professional contract with the Blues and is now aiming to build on it and make his league debut before the end of the season. The 18-year-old penned a deal which runs to the summer of 2023 earlier today, with the club having an option for a further season. Premier League West Ham and Leeds had been linked after erroneous reports Baggott had turned down his Town deal, while we understand Everton were keen on the Indonesia U19 international. “I'm delighted and I want to thank the coaches, my family, my friends and my parents for helping me get this far," Baggott told iFollow Ipswich. “My parents have supported me through everything and I want to thank the coaches at the club for everything they have done. “They've dedicated so much time to helping me develop, and I'm very grateful for that. “I'm looking forward to building on this. I have some goals and targets in mind for the remainder of the season. “I was delighted to make my debut for the club back in October [against Gillingham in the Papa John's Trophy] and I have to appreciate how far I've come, but I also want to keep my head down and keep working hard. “In terms of the first team, I'd like to make my league debut. I'd like that to be by the end of the season and I hope I can continue to be in and around the senior squad.” Thailand-born Baggott travelled with the senior squad to Plymouth before Christmas and was on the bench for the first time for Tuesday’s home game against Sunderland.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:37 - Jan 28

I like the direct statement of wanting to be in the first team this season. One hopes that we will have a new, progressive, intelligent, articulate, sensible, ambitious manager in place by then. 3

Beattiesballbag added 17:47 - Jan 28

As well as being a big lad the only time I saw him he looked quick up top & much more aware of whats going on arround him , which unfortunatly is more than can be said for present occupants on to many occasions. Hopefully not to long before we see him & Ndaba commanding a first team place 2

DifferentGravy added 17:51 - Jan 28

Good lad!!! 0

ArnieM added 17:55 - Jan 28

Now play him , Lambert! 0

therein61 added 18:06 - Jan 28

Baggott, Wolfenden, Ndaba the future looks bright in central back 4 now just get someone in with a footballing brain to select them. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments